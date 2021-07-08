Ten guitars! – By Des Kelly

This was quite possibly the very first song that I heard him sing, and I liked what I heard, very much. Arnold George Dorsey, who later took the unusual name of Englebert Humperdinck, also took the World by storm, as he continued to entertain millions of people, everywhere he went.

Somehow, he was different in the way he faced the World as an Entertainer. There always seemed to be a rapport between him and his fans, that was genuine. He loved them and they loved him, and still do. He wasn’t much married, like so many other “Stars”, having had just his “one & only” Patricia Healey who was born in 1936, married Englebert in 1964, contracted Alzheimer’s disease and sadly died of Covid 19 related complications in 2021, aged eighty five. Patricia and Englebert had 4 children, Bradley, Jason, Scott & Louise Dorsey, and it is reassuring to say that the man who said to his sweetheart “I won’t marry you Pat, until I can make enough money to keep you comfortable for the rest of our lives, then actually sang the song “Please release me”, recorded it, and made a fortune, just to do exactly that. Englebert Humperdinck & his family were all grief-stricken at the death of their beloved wife & Mum, and when I watched him make a plea for prayers for his soul-mate Patricia, on T.V., I knew how much he had loved her, and thought to myself that Englebert was indeed someone very special.

Also, unlike many other Entertainers, Englebert Humperdinck still sings superbly, and much more than 10 guitars later, we all still love him.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.