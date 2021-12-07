The Benefits of Brahmi Source:Banyanbotanicals

Brahmi/gotu kola (Centella asiatica) is one of the most beloved mental rejuvenatives in the Ayurvedic pharmacopoeia. Best known for its long and impressive history of use for enhancing intellect and mental acuity, it also soothes the nervous system, purifies the blood, and promotes healthy skin and hair.1

Gotu Kola vs. Bacopa: Which Is the “Real” Brahmi?

This plant is not to be confused with bacopa (Bacopa monnieri). These two plants have quite a lot in common—not only are they both powerfully supportive of the mind and nervous system—they are both also commonly referred to as “brahmi,” which can cause confusion.

To clarify, this article is about Centella asiatica, which we refer to as brahmi/gotu kola.

While we don’t refer to it as “brahmi,” it’s worth mentioning that bacopa is a wonderful mental rejuvenative in its own right. If you’re curious to learn more about that particular herb, we have a separate article where you can learn more about bacopa benefits and uses.

What Is the Significance of the Name “Brahmi?”

The name “brahmi” derives from Brahman, the Sanskrit name for the universal consciousness in Vedic philosophy. It translates as “energy of universal consciousness,” and speaks to the legendary effects on the mind and consciousness that both brahmi/gotu kola and bacopa possess.2

The names of these two herbs can vary between teachers and geographic regions. Centella asiatica is commonly referred to as brahmi in northern India, while the name is more frequently used to describe Bacopa monnieri in southern India.3

While both herbs can correctly and appropriately be referred to as brahmi, the founders of Banyan Botanicals were educated in a tradition that reserves the name “brahmi” for Centella asiatica.

Since many also refer to Centella asiatica by its Singhalese name, “gotu kola,”4 Banyan decided to refer to this herb by both names (“brahmi/gotu kola”) and to simply call Bacopa monnieri “bacopa.”

Characteristics of the Brahmi/Gotu Kola Plant

A small, water-loving perennial creeper of the Apiaceae family, brahmi/gotu kola is thought to have originated in the Indian subcontinent, although it can be found in warm climates across the globe.5

Its slender stems support vibrant green leaves that are arguably this plant’s most distinctive feature. Many of its names are a reference to the appearance of its leaves. For instance, in ancient Sri Lanka, the gentle curling shape of the leaves was thought to resemble a cone, leading to the Singhalese name “gotu kola” or “cone leaf.”6

One of its Sanskrit names is mandukaparni, or “frog-leaved,” referencing the shape of its leaves resembling the webbed feet of a frog.7 Another of its Sanskrit names, manduki (“like a frog”) alludes not to the frog-like appearance of the leaves, but to the plant’s tendency to grow near bodies of water.8

The leaves are also thought to resemble a cerebellum, representing one of the best examples of the “doctrine of signatures”—a school of thought which suggests that herbs have a special affinity for the part of the body that they resemble (in this case, the brain).9

Brahmi/Gotu Kola Benefits and Uses

This many-named plant is popular throughout several cultures as a brain and focus supplement, with some having called it “the herb of enlightenment.”10 In Sri Lankan folklore, for instance, it is said that gotu kola is what gives elephants their celebrated capacity for memory and longevity.11

Speaking of longevity, brahmi/gotu kola is often classified as a rasayana (rejuvenative herb) that works to slow the effects of aging.12 Legend has it that Tai Chi Chuan master Li Ching-Yun lived to the age of 256 with the help of an herbal regimen that included brahmi/gotu kola.13

Here are a few more of this herb’s remarkable benefits:

Opening and Clarifying the Mind. As a brain tonic, brahmi/gotu kola strengthens memory and intellect, supporting focus and concentration while encouraging a balanced emotional state. 14 As a brain tonic, brahmi/gotu kola strengthens memory and intellect, supporting focus and concentration while encouraging a balanced emotional state.

Having Adaptogenic Properties. Brahmi/gotu kola is one of Ayurveda’s most beloved 15 Brahmi/gotu kola is one of Ayurveda’s most beloved adaptogenic herbs , meaning that it supports the body’s reaction to internal and external stressors. Thanks to these adaptogenic qualities, brahmi/gotu kola promotes energy in the daytime while supporting sound, restful sleep at night.

Promoting Healthy Hair and Radiant Skin. Brahmi/gotu kola has a soothing effect on the hair and scalp, and is said to cleanse, soften, and protect the skin. 16 Brahmi/gotu kola has a soothing effect on the hair and scalp, and is said to cleanse, soften, and protect the skin.

Comforting and Nourishing the Joints. Brahmi/gotu kola is very supportive of the joints—clearing 17 Brahmi/gotu kola is very supportive of the joints—clearing ama (natural toxins) while promoting comfort and freedom of movement.

Supporting Multiple Systems in the Body. Brahmi/gotu kola also has a powerful affinity for the circulatory, digestive, and nervous systems, as well as the lymph, blood, nervous tissue, and urinary tract.

Brahmi/Gotu Kola in Ayurveda

Ayurveda teaches that brahmi/gotu kola is a tridoshic herb, meaning that it balances all three Ayurvedic doshas—vata, pitta, and kapha, though it is especially balancing for pitta.

It can be particularly helpful for balancing mental or emotional aggravations involving both vata and pitta, though it can increase vata in excess.18,19

Brahmi/gotu kola also works very directly with some of pitta’s subdoshas, including sadhaka pitta (which is closely related to the intellect and intelligence) and bhrajaka pitta (located in the skin).

In addition, brahmi/gotu kola works on several of the dhatus (tissue layers of the body), including mamsa (muscle), meda (adipose), asthi (bone), and majja dhatu (nervous tissue).20

Brahmi/gotu kola also encourages a healthy appetite, working to gently enkindle agni (the digestive fire) and promote overall digestive health.21

Modern Research on Brahmi/Gotu Kola

There has been a fair amount of scientific research evaluating a wide range of beneficial applications for brahmi/gotu kola. Among other things, studies have looked at its ability to support cognitive function, mental health, and proper volume and tone in the venous system.22