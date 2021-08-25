The Hon Mangala Samaraweera – by Gajalakshmi Paramasivam

The Hon Mangala Samaraweera’s life is to be celebrated. His body is no longer with us but his contribution to our Common Sri Lanka has become nuclear power. I expressed my feelings as follows through Ms Sharmini Serasinghe twitter page:

‘Dear Hon Mangala Samaraweera ,

You served our country positively and thank you deeply for your contribution to Democracy.’

To me everyone contributing to the commonness of Sri Lanka becomes positive Energy for Sri Lankans. I wrote as follows about this in my book:

[Messages of wisdom by Saint Yoga Swami of Jaffna include – ‘Eppavoh Mudintha Kaariyam’ / ‘Matter Completed long ago’. To my mind, this means that to be valuable, we ought to observe but not actively participate in an old experience that has been completed by two or more becoming one or one becoming two or more. In other words, when an experience is completed, the visible outcome is the published ‘effect’ of our karma that cannot be unravelled to restore the old form/s. For example we cannot break down the finished product and obtain the raw materials. The value of raw materials can be calculated and the Energy that went into the making could be identified with. I believe that every manifestation at the physical level is the net value of the Energies that came through relevant media.

If we travel in the opposite direction to the manifestation we experience the cause. The law provides the boundaries within which we travel.

They say that as per Aristotle – ‘the value of the whole is greater than the sum of the individual parts’. This is obvious in terms of visible goods made during current period. Not so obvious with heritages which include past investments that we do not have direct knowledge of. Whether they are positive or negative – such hidden values when surfaced would spread exponentially. That is the way of Energy. Taken at Energy level – the whole includes the loss of physical identity by the individual parts which become Energy through that apparent loss. Likewise in a family, community and nation. When separated the destructive power – like nuclear power is exponential. We experienced this in Sri Lanka due to attempts to divide the nation that was One nation. ]

Mr Samaraweera’s contribution became common and therefore exponential. Covid is not always negative. When the value of our life in the current form is net positive as per our conscience, and there is no more we can do to contribute to the lives of those who believe in us, to become net positive – we are ready to restructure. Given that Mr Samaraweera had taken both dozes of the Pfizer vaccine, the Sri Lankan government has to find out whether the Pfizer vaccine is effective against the Delta variant. That would also go towards Mangala’s added value to the positive karma shared with us Sri Lankans.