The Hon. Scott Morrison Prime Minister – Message – Sinhala and Tamil New Year
PRIME MINISTER
MESSAGE FROM THE PRIME MINISTER
SINHALA AND TAMIL NEW YEAR 2022
I’m pleased to send my best wishes to everyone celebrating Sinhala and Tamil New Year.
As you come together for this tremendous family and community event, you share in a festival of language and culture.
Steeped in ancient tradition, Sinhala and Tamil New Year inspires goodwill, thankfulness, and renewal. As we farewell another tough year, this is a message that speaks to all Australians.
Here in Australia — a country of acceptance and inclusion — we practise our beliefs and customs free from persecution and discrimination. We are free to celebrate faith and community in ways that bring joy to our hearts.
We are an open, free and accepting nation — the most successful multicultural nation on
earth.
In the words of Queensland’s 2021 Australian of the Year, Dr Dinesh Palipana:
‘We live in an amazing country … it is peaceful and prosperous … but
what makes us truly rich is the diversity that’s within it.’
At new year, we reflect on the challenges of the pandemic. We give thanks for our strength as a nation and look forward to better times and reconnecting with loved ones.
May the spirit of new year be a blessing of peace and prosperity in your lives.
The Hon Scott Morrison MP
Prime Minister of Australia
April 2022
