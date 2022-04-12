“TEST YOUR KNOWLEDGE”

As we grow older, certain functions in our brains cease to be as functional (for the want of a better word), as we would like them to be. With thanks to Keith Bennett, we seniors are given a list of questions that have to be answered, so that we can thereby work out individual Intelligence quotas of many thousands of e’Lankans all over the world even as we grow older. Please test your knowledge folks, try to pass the exam, and the correct answers will be divulged in the next edition of our exceptional Newsletter which, as you know, comes out to you, twice weekly.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.

New Senior’s Exam, you only need 4 correct out of 10

questions to pass.

1) How long did the Hundred Years’ War last?



2) Which country makes Panama hats?



3) From which animal do we get cat gut?



4) In which month do Russians celebrate the October Revolution?

5) What is a camel’s hair brush made of?

6) The Canary Islands in the Pacific are named after what animal



7) What was King George VI’s first name?



8) What colour is a purple finch?



9) Where are Chinese gooseberries from?



10) What is the colour of the black box in a commercial airplane?

Remember, you need only 4 correct answers to pass.

Check your answers below ….

ANSWERS TO THE QUIZ

1) How long did the Hundred Years War last? 116 years



2) Which country makes Panama hats? Ecuador

3) From which animal do we get cat gut? Sheep and Horses



4) In which month do Russians celebrate the October Revolution?November

5) What is a camel’s hair brush made of? Squirrel fur



6) The Canary Islands in the Pacific are named after what animal?

Dogs

7) What was King George VI’s first name? Albert



8 ) What colour is a purple finch? Crimson

9) Where are Chinese gooseberries from? New Zealand

10) What is the colour of the black box in a commercial airplane?

Orange (of course)

What do you mean, you failed?



Me, too!



(And if you try to tell me you passed, you LIED!)

