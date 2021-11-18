“THE MAGIF OF TECHNICOLOUR” – BY Des Kelly

With due thanks to Chris Lawton, once again, something very different for all the highly valued members and readers of e’-Lanka. For me, and doubtless, for many others, these pictures that magically change colour, at the touch of a finger, will quite definitely bring back memories of the days of only black and white films, both at theatres and on television. Please, let us not forget that there are still classic films in black and white, for us to enjoy, but, when the magicof technicolour did come in, it created a whole lot more of enjoyment for the public in general.

It was the same with photography. I still remember the days with my old Kodac box camera that could only produce “shots” in black and white. It all seems to be not so very long ago and yet, while time has sped by, as it does, technology has changed, also rapidly, for us to now view everything as God created it, and, thank HIM for it.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.

A feast of Nature’s Beauty for the eyes with a touch of your finger

This is a beautiful forward where the black and white photos can be turned into their natural colors by one click on each picture.

https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/FyZpFWKmkm97YnlHd8mPgw