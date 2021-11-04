Thomian Carol Service 2021

Dear fellow Thomians,

Thomian Carol Service 2021

18th December 2021 at All Saints Church Parramatta at 6.30PM

We are delighted and thankful that with the easing of Covid19 restrictions we are able to hold the Thomian Carol Service 2021, as in the past. As you are aware this is a much-anticipated event in Sydney which has been held successively since 2008, with last years’ online presentation being a unique experience.

This year, we were compelled to change the traditional scheduled day of the last Saturday in November on which the Carol Service is held to the 18th of December 2021, to accommodate the numbers for gathering and singing. We will see Thomians together with the Sri Lankan and wider community in Sydney , looking forward to usher in the Advent season with its traditional “Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols” along the much loved Carol service in Sri Lanka, of the S.Thomas’ College Carol Service at the Chapel of the Transfiguration in Mt Lavinia.

We are blessed to have Rev Kamal Weerakoon to deliver the Christmas message.

Rev Kamal is a former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church NSW and now at Gracepoint Church. He is also an Old boy of STC Mt Lavinia. Vasantha Weerakoon an accomplished musician will train and conduct the Thomian Choir 2021, backed by the well-known organist Godelieve Ghavalas.

We hope you will be able to join us. Following COVID guidelines we will comply to a registration process.

Register here

Esto Perpetua!