New Committee STC OBA NSW/ACT 2021-2022
Dear Fellow Thomians
It is with great joy and satisfaction that we announce the newly elected OBA committee for the forthcoming period 2021-2022. The new committee was appointed at the AGM concluded on Sunday 31st October 2021.
Despite the prevailing social gathering restrictions due to COVID-19, the 2021 AGM was held “outdoors” at the Heritage Park, Castle Hill. Arranged in an atmosphere of friendship and camaraderie, interwoven with that intrinsic characteristic, “Thomian Spirit” the formal proceedings were preceded by a BBQ lunch.
Sanjiv Vivekanandan, the current VP was elected President, whilst the outgoing President Kulasiri Jayasinghe will continue in the committee, together with him most current committee members will continue to serve. Yet again as in 2020, the highlight was the election of several young Thomians, some of them taking responsibility in the OBA’s executive committee. This will be one of the largest committees in the history of STCOBANSW/ACT.
We thank all those who attended the AGM and others who sent their good wishes.
STCOBANSW/ACT Committee – 2021/2022:
President: Sanjiv Vivekanandan
Vice President: Rajeeva De Alwis
Vice President: Chandaka Fernando
Secretary: Eksath Perera
Treasurer: Harsitha Abeysinghe
Assistant: Treasurer Lesley Manickam
Committee Member: Kulasiri Jayasinghe
Committee Member: Kumar Rasiah
Committee Member: Duke Ramachandran
Committee Member: Anuk Silva
Committee Member: Nihal Ramanayake
Committee Member: Risantha Rajakaruna
Committee Member: Keith Vanculamburg
Committee Member: Richie de Silva
Committee Member: Dushyanth Canagas
Honorary Auditor: Dayantha Fernando
We look forward to 2022 and OBA’s future with renewed hope encouraged with your support and inspired by your presence in numbers at the AGM. The next OBA event will be the, “Thomian Carol Service” scheduled for Saturday the 18th December 2021at 6.30PM, to be held at The All Saints Anglican Church Parramatta. Rev Kamal Weerakoon, former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church NSW and an Old boy of STC Mt L will deliver the Christmas message. We earnestly hope you will join us as we usher in the Advent season. Due to the prevailing Covid-19 restrictions OBA will follow a registration process. Details will be published shortly.
Esto Perpetua
Eksath Perera
Secretary, STC OBA NSW/ACT