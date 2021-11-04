New Committee STC OBA NSW/ACT 2021-2022

Dear Fellow Thomians

It is with great joy and satisfaction that we announce the newly elected OBA committee for the forthcoming period 2021-2022. The new committee was appointed at the AGM concluded on Sunday 31st October 2021.

Despite the prevailing social gathering restrictions due to COVID-19, the 2021 AGM was held “outdoors” at the Heritage Park, Castle Hill. Arranged in an atmosphere of friendship and camaraderie, interwoven with that intrinsic characteristic, “Thomian Spirit” the formal proceedings were preceded by a BBQ lunch.

Click here to see all images

Sanjiv Vivekanandan, the current VP was elected President, whilst the outgoing President Kulasiri Jayasinghe will continue in the committee, together with him most current committee members will continue to serve. Yet again as in 2020, the highlight was the election of several young Thomians, some of them taking responsibility in the OBA’s executive committee. This will be one of the largest committees in the history of STCOBANSW/ACT.

We thank all those who attended the AGM and others who sent their good wishes.

STCOBANSW/ACT Committee – 2021/2022:

President: Sanjiv Vivekanandan

Vice President: Rajeeva De Alwis

Vice President: Chandaka Fernando

Secretary: Eksath Perera

Treasurer: Harsitha Abeysinghe

Assistant: Treasurer Lesley Manickam

Committee Member: Kulasiri Jayasinghe

Committee Member: Kumar Rasiah

Committee Member: Duke Ramachandran

Committee Member: Anuk Silva

Committee Member: Nihal Ramanayake

Committee Member: Risantha Rajakaruna

Committee Member: Keith Vanculamburg

Committee Member: Richie de Silva

Committee Member: Dushyanth Canagas

Honorary Auditor: Dayantha Fernando

We look forward to 2022 and OBA’s future with renewed hope encouraged with your support and inspired by your presence in numbers at the AGM. The next OBA event will be the, “Thomian Carol Service” scheduled for Saturday the 18th December 2021at 6.30PM, to be held at The All Saints Anglican Church Parramatta. Rev Kamal Weerakoon, former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church NSW and an Old boy of STC Mt L will deliver the Christmas message. We earnestly hope you will join us as we usher in the Advent season. Due to the prevailing Covid-19 restrictions OBA will follow a registration process. Details will be published shortly.

Esto Perpetua

Eksath Perera

Secretary, STC OBA NSW/ACT