Thomian Carol service celebrates its Tenth Anniversary with the most Revd. Dr Glenn Davis, Archbishop of

Sydney

By Chitran Duraisamy

It seemed like just the other day that a very small group of Thomians banded together to

re-create the splendour of their school Carol Service here in Sydney. That was back in 2009

and marking its 10th successive year here in Sydney; the service lived up to expectation.

Ensconced in the iconic All Saints Church,North Parramatta, the congregation was

treated to a family-friendly evening by a group of very talented singers.

Accompanied on the organ by Godelieve Ghavalas and under the direction of cheerful choir master Vasantha Weerakoon, the singers lustily navigated four centuries worth of repertoire with ease and excellence.

Kumar Rasiah’s warm welcome to the audience was followed by the opening “Once

In Royal” soprano solo, ethereal and pure by Tarisha Gunaratnam.

The 9 lessons this year were read by expresidents of the association and Kulasiri

Jayasinghe, current president STC OBA NSW/ACT read the message from the College

warden Rev Marc Billimoria. The Anglican Archbishop of Sydney, The Most Rev Dr Glenn

Davies spoke with poise and humour, echoing the sentiments of the season – “Despite

language and cultural differences we are one”.

As always there were congregational carols to fill the hearts with delight with sections of

descants adding ‘tang’. The interplay between the four-part singers was precise and came out beautifully in hymns such as “For Unto Us” and “Infant Holy, Infant Lowly”. The hallmark of the good choir would have to be singing unaccompanied, and the choir nailed it to perfection with “Let Joy Your Carols Fill”.

The Sinhala & Tamil carol added richness to the inclusive nature of the night.

Accompaniment by the very talented pianist Savithri Rajakone with Wei Hua Chan(drums), Reban Karunaikumar & Shantha Kulasingham (guitar).

Christopher Massillamany’s deep and robust singing in “O Holy Night” with the choir joining midway during each verse was sheer musical story-telling. The “glory ever more proclaim” of this piece was wonderfully depicted a fitting crescendo.

The popular “O Come All Ye Faithful” and the climax in the last verse with its exuberant

descant and rich organ accompaniment raised the rafters and was a fitting end to the service.

A time for fellowship over refreshments followed at the church hall. The carol service

committee (Kumar, Gyan, Graham, Ramesh, Indy and Eksath) wish to thank all those who

came forward to help collectively. A thoroughly enjoyable night, the congregation left feeling restored, appreciative and very festive.