Tilini Hansika skilled in aesthetic expertise adamant to make pupils stars – by Sunil Thenabadu

In Sri Lanka there are many profusely talented musicians, lyric writers, vocalists who from their youthful ages having had a passion for music.Many after participating in reality shows have climbed to unprecedented high recognized positions to become popular singers. Many endeavor at any cost to become stars sans much expertise in music tutoring. In the present day reality shows what a lot of money is spent to cast ‘sms’ votes to force the way to top by eliminating may be a talented singer.However there is one rare exception in Tilini Hansika Chandrasena a graduate in Eastern music passed out in year 2015 after following an academic course of six years, having learnt during her tenure all techniques in signing too.She had undergone ‘voice’ training under famous musician and Indian trained lecturer in music Heshan Gamage in his music academy for two years.To date she has trained many singers in ‘voice’ training particularly who contested in Sirasa Super Star and Derana Dream Star grueling competitions .Many who she had trained in voice training had triumphed among her many pupils , Tehani Imasha in Sirasa Super Star and Janith Iddamalgoda who won the coveted Derana Dream Star trophy in a recent season just two.

Tilini has had her primary and secondary education in the same school Minuwangoda Balika Madya Maha Vidyalaya.She had excelled in her studies, her subjects been Sinhalese, logic, and eastern music. Excelling in her results had gained admission to the Visual and Performing Arts University in year 2009 along with her twin sister.During the years 2003 and 2007 she had been involved in Childrens’ unit in “lama gee sandewa” produced by Suranimala Jinendrasinghe. During this period Tilini had taken part in many signing contests, had been adjudicated as the fifth in the contest “Vendol gee tharu wasanthaya” After her graduation had decided to take up an appointment as a teacher as she was very keen to impart her extensive knowledge to students in all music techniques like sing with a ‘tall’ posture, breath from the diaphragm, relax throat, tongue and upper body as one sings which are vital areas in singing. She was appointed to Kegalle Parakumba Madhya Maha Vidyalaya where she taught for four years imparting her expertise to students,at the same time motivating them in not only in learning techniques of music but also of life.

After four years at this school she got a transfer to Minuwangoda Nalanda boys school which is now has the status of a national school.She was assigned to teach from grade X1 to Grade X1 in western music though she has obtained a diploma in eastern music. She has an ambition to teach both eastern and western music to students as she is equipped to do so has an intention to teach advanced level students in both types.She is a ‘B’ grade singer in Childrens’ songs at the SLBC.She had been a vocalist is many bands singing in her inimitable styles which according to her helps when teaching students oriental , western ,classical or folk songs.It is learnt very reliably that though she could be a star but she prefers to teach her students to become stars and to hold many positions related to music when they mature also to be scattered in various parts of the island.This wish is very rare for any teacher on what she had confessed.

Tilini is also a clever exponent of ‘Jana’ gee had been trained under Lionel Ranwela his music academy .She had been invited by various television channels for musical programs like in SLRC popular program ‘Sihinayaki Re’ a couple of months ago, then for the Kavi 10 ta Gee 10 yak program in Charana Television channel.It is reliably learnt that she has been invited to sing in SLRC

Popular program again in mid December too. In addition to her above talents and achievements she has completed more than half in her music Visharada degree in Eastern music also she has passed theory in Royal College of music London in piano, is to complete practical’s very soon.

Tilini born in year 1988 has achieved the above accomplishments at a young age is married to a Lawyer blessed with twin sons now aged four.Tilini had confessed that her intention in teaching is to lend her best imparting her wide knowledge to students in making them stars one day and also to form a band for the school which has deprived the students for fifteen long years unlike those counterparts in Colleges in Colombo like Ananda, Nalanda and DSSenanayake Colleges. It would be the fervent hope of all known to her that she would very soon triumph over her yearning.

Sunil Thenabadu in Brisbane