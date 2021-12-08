Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 8th December 2021 – 3rd Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 8th December 2021 – 3rd Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

“EACH SONG, A STORY” – by Des Kelly

Sri Lanka Foundation Academy of Performing Arts – Open for Registrations

International Medical Webinar – hosted by Sri Lanka Foundation Medical – Los Angeles, CA, USA

THE GOONERATNE MEMORIAL LIBRARY, SRI LANKA

Sri Lankan Day 2021 – Successfully completed By Jay Weerawardena

IESL QLD Chapter: Meet N’ Chat

West Indies crumble to spin duo Mendis, Embuldeniya to give SL 2-0 series ..The series win was a triumph for head coach Mickey Arthur on his farewell series – by Sunil Thenabadu (sports editor – eLanka)

Brisbane 4EB Sri Lankan Newsletter – Dæhæna – December 2021

Australian News in Sinhala on 06 Dec: The latest Newspoll suggests Labor could win the next Australian federal election

I’ll Be Home For Christmas by Lalith Paranavitana

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 82 03 12 2021

Health & Views December 1st issue 2021 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Muhudu Maha Viharaya – steeped in history and legend By Arundathie Abeysinghe

How AI Virtual Assistance shape assisted search
By Aditya Abeysinghe

Journey To Bethlehem – Marayong (12th December 2021)

The Royal hockey family of Matale and Ceylon (Sri Lanka)-BY DENNIS DE ROSAYRO

Frederick Dornhorst, K.C. Eloquent Saviour of Royal College

Doug Walters: Dairy farmer’s son goes the Milky Way-BY DR. NIMAL CHANDRASENA

There’s No Place Like Home by Lalith Paranavitana

Press releases on “Tourism” and “Invest Tourism”

Sujith Silva is at Trinity College, Kandy

Destiny of progress in women’s cricket rests in hands of Hashan and Apsari duo – By Sunil Thenabadu (sports editor – eLanka)

Medirigiriya Vatadage: Elegance in stone-BY MAHIL WIJESINGHE

Leading Singaporean edtech platform Tutopiya provides Sri Lankan tutors with global teaching opportunities

SUNDAY CHOICE – Don’t take the good times for granted

Foreigners join in cleaning up Galle Fort-by Mahinda P. Liyanage Galle Central Sp.l Corr.

Colombo Club, Sri Lanka’s oldest private member club re-threads 150 years of journey mileposts

Christmas Waltz by Lalith Paranavitana

Impressive Indian scene…

Reimagining the future of Sri Lanka’s apparel industry-By Shirendra Lawrence

John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB) – Sri Lanka – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY 03-12-2021 John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB)

O/L qualified students to get fast-track pathway to internationally recognised engineering degrees from SLT Training Centre

Seeking to Contact

List of OBA & OGA Associations – Australia

List of OBA & OGA Associations – UK

List of OBA & OGA Associations – Canada

Obituary Notices December

 

Click below for events

