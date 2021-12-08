eLanka Newsletter – 8th December 2021 – 3rd Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia
“EACH SONG, A STORY” – by Des Kelly
Sri Lanka Foundation Academy of Performing Arts – Open for Registrations
International Medical Webinar – hosted by Sri Lanka Foundation Medical – Los Angeles, CA, USA
THE GOONERATNE MEMORIAL LIBRARY, SRI LANKA
Sri Lankan Day 2021 – Successfully completed By Jay Weerawardena
IESL QLD Chapter: Meet N’ Chat
West Indies crumble to spin duo Mendis, Embuldeniya to give SL 2-0 series ..The series win was a triumph for head coach Mickey Arthur on his farewell series – by Sunil Thenabadu (sports editor – eLanka)
Brisbane 4EB Sri Lankan Newsletter – Dæhæna – December 2021
Arthur glorifies Dhananjaya and ‘Brian Lara’ like Embuldeniya – by Sunil Thenabadu (sports editor – eLanka)
Australian News in Sinhala on 06 Dec: The latest Newspoll suggests Labor could win the next Australian federal election
I’ll Be Home For Christmas by Lalith Paranavitana
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 82 03 12 2021
Health & Views December 1st issue 2021 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake
Muhudu Maha Viharaya – steeped in history and legend By Arundathie Abeysinghe
How AI Virtual Assistance shape assisted search
By Aditya Abeysinghe
Journey To Bethlehem – Marayong (12th December 2021)
The Royal hockey family of Matale and Ceylon (Sri Lanka)-BY DENNIS DE ROSAYRO
Frederick Dornhorst, K.C. Eloquent Saviour of Royal College
Doug Walters: Dairy farmer’s son goes the Milky Way-BY DR. NIMAL CHANDRASENA
There’s No Place Like Home by Lalith Paranavitana
Press releases on “Tourism” and “Invest Tourism”
Sujith Silva is at Trinity College, Kandy
Destiny of progress in women’s cricket rests in hands of Hashan and Apsari duo – By Sunil Thenabadu (sports editor – eLanka)
Medirigiriya Vatadage: Elegance in stone-BY MAHIL WIJESINGHE
Leading Singaporean edtech platform Tutopiya provides Sri Lankan tutors with global teaching opportunities
SUNDAY CHOICE – Don’t take the good times for granted
Foreigners join in cleaning up Galle Fort-by Mahinda P. Liyanage Galle Central Sp.l Corr.
Colombo Club, Sri Lanka’s oldest private member club re-threads 150 years of journey mileposts
Christmas Waltz by Lalith Paranavitana
Impressive Indian scene…
Reimagining the future of Sri Lanka’s apparel industry-By Shirendra Lawrence
John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB) – Sri Lanka – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY 03-12-2021 John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB)
O/L qualified students to get fast-track pathway to internationally recognised engineering degrees from SLT Training Centre
Seeking to Contact
List of OBA & OGA Associations – Australia
List of OBA & OGA Associations – UK
List of OBA & OGA Associations – Canada
Obituary Notices December