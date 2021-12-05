“EACH SONG, A STORY” – by Des Kelly

Each song tells a story. As I always say, a songwriter tells, or SHOULD tell a story in every song, he or she writes. Lyrics should be written, explaining in brief, the story and/or as to why it was written. There are two songs involved here. The first is “Save the last dance for me”, sent in by my good friend Arthur Speldewinde, and the 2nd, “No Country Music For Old Men”, written by David Bellamy of the Bellamy Bros.,

featuring also, another Country vocalist named John Anderson.

This is sent out to many thousands of e’Lanka Members and Readers around the World, by “your’s truly”, who necessarily does not agree with the 2nd song, as I believe

that Country Music WILL ALWAYS BE AROUND, for those who love it, and I do know for a fact, that the Bellamy Bros., did write and record this song, in tribute to Kenny Rogers, yet another Country Star who passed away in March 2021.

This, then, waa the reason and the story behind the superb video that is available on You-Tube.

Pleaae watch, listen and learn to what good songs are all about. “Save the last dance for me, as Country music will be available, even for old men like me, forever.

Save the Last Dance For Me

Drifters made it a hit in the 60s. Canadian Anne Murray sings it beautifully on stage…”Save the Last Dance”. The songwriter, Doc Pomus, was crippled, but his wife or girlfriend loved to go out and dance – so he would go with her to the clubs so she could dance. She would dance with other men while he sat on the sidelines and watched. But when it was time for the last dance of the evening, he would go out in his wheelchair and dance the last dance with her. Hence, the

song. True story and very touching! That is how this wonderful song

was written!

Those were the days of good diction and you can actually understand the words!

