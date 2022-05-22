To Heidi, with love – by Des Kelly

She is known as “The Scandinavian Queen Of Country”.

This song has been recorded & released by at least half a dozen different “Stars” of Country Music, yet this, in my opinion, is the BEST version. Heidi Hauge has her own unique accent which comes through, as she sings, BUT, if you listen to this version of a great song, you WILL want to hear it again & yet again. This is why it is ” A KELLY-KLASSIC”.

Please listen to Heidi with love. More Kelly Klassics to follow.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’ Lanka.