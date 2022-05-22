“FAITH CAN MOVE MOUNTAINS”

A phrase that does REACH up into the highest mountains, and this is why there is so much truth in the saying. As I have said and written time and time again, I was born and baptised a Roman Catholic, bred and educated, the same, did NOT live by some of it’s strict rules however, in not

attending Church regularly etcetera, but still believe implicitly in the fact that “GOD IS”. This “Post”, via Alan Benson & Keith Bennett might well be a repeat, yet well worth another, simply due to the fact that if you do wish to move a mountain from one place to another, you do need absolute faith that you could manage this, or else the mountain will remain annoyingly static.

That said, it is also DANGEROUS not to have faith in Jesus, as you will see, in the true stories shown below. On behalf of all e’ Lanka Members, thank you, Alan & Keith, for this great “repeat” that Faith can move mountains. Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’ Lanka.

Jesus

BE SURE YOUSCROLL WAY DOWN TO SEE WHAT THIS MESSAGE HOLDS FOR YOU. YOU JUST MIGHT BE SURPRISED, I WAS!

D ID YOU KNOW

THESE FACTS?

I SURE DIDNT TILL NOW

Death

Is certain but the Bible speaks about untimely death!

Make a

Personal reflection about this…….

Very

Interesting, read until the end……

It is

Written in the Bible (Galatians 6 : 7) :

‘Be not deceived; God is not mocked :

For whatsoever a man sow,

That shall he also reap..

Here are some men and women

Who mocked God :

John Lennon

(

Some years before, during

‘Christianity will end, it will disappear.

I do not have to argue about that..

I am certain.

Jesus was ok, but his subjects were too simple,

Today we are more famous than Him’ (1966).

Lennon, after

Saying that the Beatles were more famous than Jesus Christ,

Was shot six times.

Tancredo Neves

(President of Brazil ) :

During

The Presidential campaign, he said if he got 500,000 votes

From his party, not even God would remove him from

Presidency.

Sure he got the votes,

But he got sick a day before being made President,

Then he died.

Cazuza

(Bi-sexual Brazilian

Composer, singer and poet) :

Canecio ( Rio de Janeiro ),

While smoking his cigarette,

He puffed out some smoke into the air

And said : ‘God, that’s for you.’

He died at

The age of 32 of LUNG CANCER in a horrible manner.

The man who built the Titanic

After the construction of Titanic,

A reporter asked him how safe the

Titanic would be.

With an ironic tone he said :

‘Not even God can sink it’

The result :

I think you all know what happened to the Titanic

Marilyn Monroe

(Actress)

She was visited by Billy Graham

During a presentation of a show.

He said the Spirit of God had sent him to preach to her.

After hearing what the Preacher had to say,

She said :

‘I don’t need your Jesus’.

A week later,

She was found dead in her apartment

Bon Scott

(Singer)

The ex-vocalist of the AC/DC.

On one of his 1979 songs he sang :

‘Don’t stop me;

I’m going down all the way,

Down the highway to hell’.

On the 19th of February 1980,

Bon Scott was found dead,

He had been choked by his own vomit.

Campinas (IN 2005)

In Campinas , Brazil , a group of friends, drunk,

Went to pick up a friend……

The mother accompanied her to the car

And was so worried about the drunkenness of her friends

And she said to the daughter holding her hand,

Who was already seated in the car :

‘My Daughter, Go With God And May He Protect You.’

She responded :

‘Only If He (God) travels In the trunk,

Cause inside here…..

It’s already full.’

Hours later,

News came by that they had been involved in a fatal accident,

Everyone had died,

The car could

Not be recognized what type of car it had been,

But surprisingly, the trunk was intact.

The police

Said there was no way the trunk could have remained intact.

To their surprise, inside the trunk was a crate of eggs,

None was broken

Christine Hewitt

(Jamaican Journalist and entertainer)

Said the Bible (Word of God) was the worst book

Ever written.

In June 2006

She was found burnt beyond recognition in her motor vehicle.

Many more

Important people have forgotten that there is no other name

That was given so much authority as the name of Jesus.

Many have died,

But only Jesus died and rose again,

And he is still alive.

‘Jesus’

PS :

If it was a

Joke, you would have sent it to everyone.

So are you going to have courage to send this?.

I have done my part, Jesus said

‘If you are embarrassed about me,

I will also be embarrassed

about you before my father.’

You

are my 8 in 8 seconds.

I am not breaking this.

No way!

I’M TOLD THIS WORKS!!!!!

Bishop T.D. Jakes ‘8 Second Prayer.’

Just repeat this prayer and see how God moves!!

‘Lord,

I love you and I need you,

come into my heart, and bless me,

my family, my home, and my friends,

in Jesus’ name.

Amen.’

Pass this message to 8 people

{EXCEPT YOU AND ME}….

I Hope that you don’t ignore and let God bless you .