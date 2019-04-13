Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Traditional Sinhala & Tamil Avurudhu celebration in Sydney – held at the Showgrounds in Castle Hill, on 13th April 2019 (Filmed by Dr harold Gunatillake)

Traditional Sinhala & Tamil Avurudhu celebration in Sydney – held at the Showgrounds in Castle Hill, on 13th April 2019 (Filmed by Dr harold Gunatillake)

Apr 13, 2019 Posted by In Articles, Dr harold Gunatillake Tagged Comments 0




Traditional Sinhala & Tamil Avurudhu celebration in Sydney – held at the Showgrounds in Castle Hill, on 13th April 2019 (Filmed by Dr harold Gunatillake)

 

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of