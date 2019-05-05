







Tribute in Remembrance of Easter Sunday – The Old Joes’ Choir

This video is dedicated to all the loving parents, children, family, friends and those struggling to move on and rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the incident that took place on Sunday April, 21, 2019. We are with you. We know that each second that passes, brings with it a memory of lost love, hopes and dreams. Let this rendition be a reminder that though our loved ones may have left this earth, they will forever live in our hearts where they will be loved. May they find eternal peace in the arms of God. Dedication Mashup – Tears In Heaven + Where Is The Love? + Somewhere Over The Rainbow | The Old Joes’ Choir

Music Arranged & Directed by – Geethika Cooray

VIDEO CREDITS: Audio Production – Denham Hakel Video Editing – Chamara Perera

SONG CREDITS: Tears In Heaven Where Is The Love? Somewhere Over The Rainbow CONNECT WITH THE OLD JOES’ CHOIR via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheOldJoesChoir Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/theoldjoesc…

Soloists – Vindula Perera Dilushka De Mel Ransika Fonseka Rehan Almeida Geethika Cooray Choir – Russel Valentine Roshil Jayasekara Jason Thomas Shehan Dias Sachin Basnayake Hashane Seneviratne Dayan Gunasekara Rohith Wijesooriya Amesh De Silva Nishantha Warnakulasooriya Dimitra Sandarage Shenal De Silva Sasanka Wickremasinghe Melvyn Francis Kentigern Peiris Aniston Joseph Dilhan De Silva Roshane Jayampathy







