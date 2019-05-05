







Victorian MP Gary Mass seconding the motion of condolence to the people of Sri Lanka proposed by the Premier of Victoria, the Honurable Daniel Andrews

Victorian MP Gary Mass seconding the motion of condolence to the people of Sri Lanka proposed by the Premier of Victoria, the Honurable Daniel Andrews on Tuesday, 30th April 2019. Gary Mass is the son of Dawn and the late Ralph Mass. Dawn is the daughter of the late Malcom and Daisy (lovingly called Belle) nee Schokman of the well known Schokman family in Dematagoda who migrated to Victoria







