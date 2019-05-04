STORIES IN SONG” SERIES 2019. “San Antonio Baby” – By Des Kelly
I always “connected” Vocalist Raul Malo with a fabulous group called the Mavericks. Ever since a lady-friend presented me with a Cassette tape (remember them ?), of this group of Musicians Extraordinaire, somewhere, during the 70’s, I have always been a “fan”, enjoying everything they did on stage, on records & DVD’s.
Lead Singer Raul, did temporarily leave the Mavericks, to “do his own thing”, which he did well, being the fine, versatile singer that he was, but I am certain that Raul Malo himself felt that he was “missing the Mavericks” (and they missed him, as well), so back he went, to the Band whom I consider to be one of the best “Groups” in America.
Being a Musician/Entertainer, myself, for nigh on 78 years, (I was lucky enough to start at the tender age of 6),
and, although I know next to nothing about the theory of Music, I do know that MOST of the Maverick-Songs only contain 3 or 4 chords, musically speaking, yet, it is the way in which they play these chords, that makes any song they attempt, sound superb. Raul has composed many songs himself in the same manner, and, on behalf of “eLanka”, a website for all Lankan/Aussies, now, also considered to be the very BEST of it’s kind, I proudly present Mr.Malo, with two of his superb songs, which I hope all my readers will enjoy. Here he is, Ladies &;Gentlemen, Boys & Girls, with “San Antonio Baby” followed by “Amsterdam Moon”, two of my very own favourites. Thank you for listening, so please enjoy what I consider to be simple, yet unforgettable Music.
Desmond Kelly.
(Editor-in-Chief).— eLanka.
