TRIBUTE TO MY LONG STANDING FRIEND & COLLEAGUE PETER MOHAN RANIL MENDIS (PMR)

Source : linkedin.com

Mohan and I have been very good friends from as far back as January 1951. Just two Weeks previously, he surprised me with a sudden very short visit – in hindsight I believe to say ‘final farewell’.

He had not been too well for sometime and had been under medication, but always pleasantly working with confidence.

Our friendship started at Prince of Wales College, Moratuwa in 1951, and went on at S. Thomas College, Mount Lavinia, and later in Professional Accountancy.

He started his career at Hulugalle & Wikramanayake & Co., Chartered Accountants. It is here that he met his lifelong partner Oranea, also a Chartered Accountant.

Mohan went on to Forbes & Walker and when he passed away, just before his 75th Birthday on 3rd September 2022, he was an active Director Marketing & Finance of Heritage Teas (Pvt) Ltd.

Previously, he had been with several companies specializing in Tea Exports & Re-structuring of the Export Financing Sector.

He had been Director of Riston Tea Group, eServices Lanka Ltd., Mabroc Teas & Deputy Chairman of Tea Tang (Pvt) Ltd.

He was an expert in the Export Sector and Export Financing, specializing particularly in the Tea Plantation and Exports Sector. He has travelled extensively promoting Exports. He has authored several specialized Articles published in the Media on Tea Plantations & the Exports Sector.

Later in life Mohan became a very dedicated Christian, which became a corner stone of his life, and he served on Sundays at the Cathedral at Buller’s Road.

Mohan was actively involved with the Thomians Old Boys Associations, and an inaugural Member of the Thomian Class of 55 Group.

Mohan was a very honorable and honest person, with the highest dignity and integrity. A man with very high principles and values, which were difficult to emulate. However, at the same time, he was full of friendship with jolly good fun.

Values Mohan upheld are amply borne out by the following Message he had included in the Synopsis Books of the series of Books, I authored and published.

To THE STC DSA ERA GROUP,

It is with shock and deep sadness we note the passing away of our dear friend (PMR), Mohan Mendis after a brief illness.

Although much senior to me in school, I first came in contact with him when organizing school house socials for the Wood House in the mid sixties. Thereafter our friendship blossomed when I joined Forbes & Walker Ltd, where he was the accountant.

He was a loyal Old Boy of the school, true gentleman, genuine friend and role model to follow.

May the turf lie gently on him.

Our deepest sympathies go out to his dear wife Oranea and the Children and all other bereaved family members.

With kind regards,

Sriyan

on behalf of The STC DSA Era Group.