Good News ﻿From Jayam September 1, 2022 Pls Scroll Down ﻿35 items

Good News From Jayam September 1, 2022

One of the Many Beautiful Dancers

that appeared at the Sri Lanka Foundation’s Sri Lanka Day Expo and Parade 2022

On Sunday, August 13th, 2022 the final count down began while hundreds of people anxiously waiting started to log in to the SLF PLATFORM!!!! The entrance to the Auditorium door opened and the guests were led to the roof top in an elevator which was never witnessed in any virtual event before. The curtains rolled down, the lights went off in the Auditorium and the official ceremony began followed by the Global Cultural Program. The four hour Mesmerizing Cultural Performances from all over the world was viewed and enjoyed by many when some of the other Attendees were visiting and chatting with Vendors in the Exhibition Hall and the networking lounge was busy with people watching the Resourceful Video’s.

Happy 85th Birthday to

Dr. Walter Jayasinghe Founder/Chairman of Sri Lanka Foundation

Photo taken at a previous Sri Lanka Foundation Awards Ceremony. Here Dr. Walter Jayasinghe presents an Award to Dr. Lareef Idroos of Los Angeles, Ca. The 2022 Awards Ceremony will be at the same venue, the historic Millenium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles on November 13th.

President Receives Credentials of Nepalese Ambassador, Australian High Commissioner

Ambassador Dr. Palitha Kohona Joins the Asian Mountain Tourism Alliance

in Calling for Renewed Concerted Effort

to Revive Global Tourism

The Asian Mountain Tourism Alliance held its sixth summit in Guiyang, Guizhou, China, on 17 -18 August 2022. Ambassador Dr. Palitha Kohona, in his presentation said that while Sri Lanka lacked snow covered peaks, it possessed perhaps the only high peak in the world sacred to three of the key religions of the world, Sri Pada to Buddhists and Adam’s Peak to Christians and Muslims. Dr. Kohona also invited travellers to savour the soothing beauty, lush greenery, the aroma of fresh tea engulfing the ranges and the gushing revulets and water falls of the tea country of Sri Lanka. The mountainous tea country was attracting increasing numbers of visitors and the bungalows, now converted to boutique hotels, were beginning to fill up.

“Cousins Party 2022” was a pool party

at the Camou residence in Glendora, Ca.

(Lenanders, Sassanis, Beys, Bacons,

Djahanshahis, Johns and Rutnams attended)

Dilip Niranjan Celebrates 50th Birthday

(Photos by Moran Moran)

The 50th Birthday of the Founder, President & CEO of Meditech Data International-USA , Meditech Data International (Pvt) Ltd-Sri Lanka, Dilip Niranjan Jayasekara, was celebrated at the magnificent Pacific Palms Resort on a grand scale attended by an impressive gathering of his collaborators in the medical establishment and community members. Above Nandasiri and Shanthi Jasentuliyana, Dilip, son Randil, wife Wathsala, Dr. Lakshman and Thusitha Makandura.

Wathsala, Dr. Yasantha Rajakarunanayake, Dilip,

Dr. Shobana Gunawardena, Randil Jayasekara,

Nimmi and Thilani

With Dr. Sarath and Vajira Gunapala of Pasadena, Ca.

With Dr. Lakshman and Thusitha Makandura

With Dr. Janesri and Sunil de Silva of Pasadena, Ca.

Vote of thanks from the birthday boy

Wathsala and Dilip share a light moment!

Dilip and Wathsala’s son Randil shows off his talents on the violin

Ranjan Ramanayake goes to Watch his film

“The Game”

Former Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake who is currently serving a prison sentence in Welikada Prison, went to the Gold Class Theatre at Scope Cinema at the Colombo City Center to watch the movie ‘The Game’ in which he acted. Ranjan Ramanayake was taken by the prison officers to the theatre under strict security and a limited number of people attended the showing.

Jayam’s Choice

“Dancing Queen”

by Abba

Amaya Hills, Kandy offers

special deals for Bradby Shield

Amaya Hills, Kandy going beyond their traditional Bradby deals are offering a series of special ‘deal’ for the 76th Bradby Shield encounter between Trinity College and Royal College on September 3. The Resort will be offering transfers from the train station to the resort, shuttle service to Pallekele stadium and back, live music featuring OIC, papare bands, a gala dinner buffet from 7 p.m. to midnight with a massive spread of International and local cuisine, live cooking stations, bites corners, beverage promotions and entrance to Le Garage nightclub after party with Sun FM.

“Ten Guitars”

by Sherwin Jayah

The Sri Lanka America Association of Southern California (Founded in 1973)

(Celebrates 50 Years Serving the Sri Lankan Community in 2023

Domino’s Sri Lanka opens

37th outlet in Matara

World’s leading pizza chain, Domino’s Pizza has brought its beloved flavours to the southern coast of Sri Lanka with the ceremonious opening of its 37th outlet in Matara on 1 August. The people of Matara can now enjoy Dominos’ tantalising range of pizza, sides, pasta, desserts and beverages, as well as an unmatched level of customer service and care, with convenient and traditional dining options including Dine-In, Carry-Out and Delivery.

The Golden Harvest

Shayleena Wijerathna Teen Petite USA

Shayleena Wijerathna was Crowned Teen Petite USA making her the 1st Sri lankan American to earn that title. She is 14 years old and in high school. She will be competing at the Universal competition next year. We would love to share it with our Sri lankan community. She worked really hard day in day out for months with several coaches. We want to share with girls her age with hard work and determination, age is just a number. She has a Facebook page, website and an Instagram account.

www.shayleenaw.com

fb – Shayleena Wijerathna

instagram- @shayleenaw

Her platform is to normalize autism. She is the founder of a non profit organization called Difference is Beautiful. Shayleena is the daughter of Ronika Wijerathna.

Suvini Jayasekera Opens New Office

“Shakthi Vaidya” in Encino, Ca.

Sri Lankans at Elvis Week

in Memphis, Tennessee

Moira James from London, England with Elvis fans from Sri Lanka Jeanne, Gina from Indiana and Anula from Maryland at Elvis Week.

Two Sri Lankan origin Canadians among Top 25 Canadian Immigrants of 2022

In Toronto,two Sri Lankan Canadians, Professor Janaka Ruwanpura and Dr. Sivakumar Gulasingam were among the Top 25 Canadian Immigrants of 2022. The annual awards celebrates the achievements of inspiring Canadian immigrants. Professor Ruwanpura is a scholar in construction engineering and an award-winning academic. He is the Vice-Provost and Associate Vice-President (Research/International) and Professor of Engineering at the University of Calgary. A few recent awards received by him include the Distinguished Alumni Award (Arizona State University), Life Time Achievement Award from Sri Lanka Foundation (Los Angeles) and City of Calgary’s International Achievement. Dr. Sivakumar Gulasingam is an award-winning physical medicine and rehabilitation physician attached to University Health Network’s Toronto Rehabilitation Institute and an Assistant Professor of the University of Toronto.

Hand Carved solid wood Mahogany couch from Sri Lanka circa 1980 perfect condition. Sold as a set of Sofa and two chairs $2950 firm (Worth well over $5000)

Two identical Mahagony solid wood hand carved chairs Sri Lanka origin in excellent condition

(Call Jayam 626-335-7266)

“Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

August 19th. 2022

On Kaleidoscope today in the backdrop of Nuga Gama – the village in the city, we chat about stagflation, logistics, the economic crisis’ impact on women & girls, give you some market and economic news plus check out deep dive chess.

Obituaries – Sad News

Anthony John Bernard (Tony) Anghie (91) Passed away on 22nd August at the Army Hospital in Colombo. Husband of Varini,​ father of Antony,​ brother of late Trevor,​ Maureen and Maurice. Funeral was held on 24th August 2022 at A.F. Raymond’s Funeral Parlour.

Frederick White “Freddy” (91) Passed away in Perth, Australia.on August 13th 2022. Husband of Lavender. Father of Fred Jr., Dhyan, Bernardine, Suzette, Cliff and Fiona.

Sheila Gauder passed away in Melbourne, Victoria. Wife of Kenneth (dec) mother and mother in law of Gwyllym and Debbie, Jeremy and Claudine. Grandmother of Cameron, Tara, Justin and Nadine. Funeral Service was held at the The Boyd Chapel Springvale Botanical Cemetery on 25th August. Donations to Australian Alzheimer’s Foundation in lieu of flowers.

Recipes From Roma’s Kitchen

Liver Hath Maalu (Liver with Seven Vegetables)

Ingredients

1/4 lb. Capsicums (Maalu Miris)

1/4 lb. Large red onions

1/4lb. Ash Plantains (Alu Kehel OR Unripe Green Burros-Available in Mexican Markets)

1lb. Liver

1 tspn. Pepper powder

1 1/2 tspns. corriander powder

1/4 lb. Potatoes

1/4 lb. Eggplant/Brinjals/Aubergine (whichever ONE you call them)

1/4 lb. tomato

3 tspns. Chillie powder (or less to your preference)

1 tspn. mustard seeds crushed

4 tspns.Vinegar

3 tspns. salt

1/2 teaspoon fenugreek seeds

2″ piece cinnamon

oil for deep frying

3 Tbspns. oil

5 cloves garlic finely chopped

6 ozs. coconut milk

a sprig of curry leaves

2 cardomons

2 cloves

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

2 ozs. Bombay onions sliced.

Method

1. Peel red onions and set aside. Peel plantains, cut into 1/2″

cubes, rub with turmeric and set aside.Wash,dry and cut

brinjals into 1/2″ cubes, cut capsicums into four, wash and

cut potatoes into 1/2″ cubes, tomatoes into four and liver

into 1/2″ cubes after having washed and having removed

the skin. Keep all of these aside.

2. Heat oil for deep frying and deep fry potatoes, brinjals and plantains separately until they are light brown.

3. Dip red oinons, chillies, tomatoes in the deep fat and

remove immediately.

4. Heat oil, sliced onions, curry leaves, liver, garlic, cloves

cardomoms and cinnamon and allow to cook for about

8-10 minutes. Then add coconut milk, curry powders, salt,

pepper, vinegar, fenugreek and mustard.

Cook a further few minutes.

5. Add the fried vegetables. Simmer for 10 minutes more.

This curry may be served with Yellow Rice OR Ghee Rice.

Should you have any questions please email me:

romadezoysa1@gmail.com