Ultimate Access – UAE – Educational Consulting services in the Middle East, Africa, Asia and UK

Ultimate Access is a UAE company and provides educational, consulting services throughout the Middle East, Africa, Asia and UK servicing mainly the accounting / financial corporate and business technology sectors.

Providing both individual and corporate training, we are an innovative educator making our teaching agile by enabling the latest online platforms to connect and interact with students.

Courses are organised by qualified trainers, predominantly live online with blended delivery of live online and workshops or seminars when required.

Anju De Alwis is the Managing Director of Ultimate Access and holds the following positions with both CIMA UK and CPA Australia.

CIMA UK – Global Council Member

Member of CIMA MESANA regional advisory panel

Member of Thought Leadership & Business Ethics Committee CIMA UK

CPA Australia – Member of Ethics and Professional Standards Centre of Excellence

Ultimate Access – is an approved tuition partner of two esteem accounting bodies

Services offered

1. Qualifications

CIMA

CPA Australia

CFA

2. Short courses

Currently, we also deliver short certified programs by either CIMA /CPA Australia. These are value-added course offerings to help students build their personal brand to stay relevant in this ever-changing tech-based workforce. It is important to bridge the gap between academic and professional qualifications too so we have outlined below some of the popular courses we can provide to help address this need on many levels.

Power BI, Robotic Process Automation, Digital Finance, Cyber Security, Introduction to Blockchain

Sustainability in Funding and Reporting (this will align to the ESG and Integrated Reporting framework)

Finance/ IT business partnering

Contact Us

Anju De Alwis ( FCMA (UK), CGMA, CIM (UK), MBA (UK),CPA (Australia) )

+97156 225 0022

Managing Director

Ultimate Access

www.ultimateaccess.net

https://www.linkedin.com/in/anjudealwis/

