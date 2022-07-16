User behavior data benefits for business – By Aditya Abeysinghe

Data from users

Today businesses collect various types of data from users. These data range from data entered directly to a system such as to a website to data from user interactions in a system. Businesses use methods such as browser cookies, analytics scripts embedded to a user interface etc. to track user interactions and data input to a system. These data are then used by business analysts to increase user retention rate leading to increase of sales.

What data is collected?

Behavioral data from user experience is one type of user data collected by businesses. It is often collected using an aggregation of data which require analysis from different experts. Behavior tracked to enhance user experience include navigation of pages or screens within a website, links clicked etc. These data are used to understand what sections of a system users mostly view, what related content is then viewed, etc. This will help a business to focus on sections to enhance and to enhance navigation within a user interface.

Data about content performance is another type used in improving behavior. User interfaces of most businesses are made more engageable to users where users can share posts, comment on posts and rate content. These data are then analyzed using tools to identify how users have perceived the content. Then businesses can identify how the content should be enhanced.

Some websites also have 24*7 support to users using chatbots or direct messaging to customer service agents. By directly reaching to customers, businesses can identify which content or services needs to be enhanced and how it can be enhanced. Data from these bots or agents are also used to analyze customer behavior and areas that they require the support.

Benefits of collected data

The main benefit of collecting user data is increasing user retention. Users value user support and the user experience they receive from a business. They in turn use indirect marketing to increase the business’s brand value. This makes the business to be more usable to other customers with less marketing time or effort. Therefore, the business can increase its sales and profits with less cost.

A business can also focus on new products by identifying which products are bought by customers. This can reduce the time taken to identify which products are most suitable to be marketed and costs for analyzing user requirements. Costs of marketing unnecessary products and costs for storing these products which are less likely to be bought could also be minimized.

Image Courtesy: https://blog.dabrianmarketing.com/