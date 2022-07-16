Sri Lanka’s Future – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Do not let politicians fool the country anymore

The current politician had enough time to resolve the issues, but they did not put effort into doing so. They miserably failed to resolve the political and fiscal crises. They neither desire to do so nor have the brains to solve problems affecting the country and its people. In addition, they are selfish and only want solutions and benefits and payments for themselves, with zero empathy for the public.

Prof Sunil J Weerawansa

Ranil takes oath as Acting President.

COLOMBO (News 1st); Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the Acting President in the presence of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya. Wickremesinghe was appointed as the Acting President following the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

SLPP supports Ranil in the Presidential race British MP Calls For International Arrest Warrant Against Gotabaya

Rajapaksa

New Delhi: Sir Ed Davey, the chief of the Liberal Democrats, has demanded that a global arrest warrant be issued in opposition to Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his “cronies”.

“The horrible state of affairs in Sri Lanka has been caused by the corruption of the Rajapaksa Authorities, tax cuts, skyrocketing defence expenditure and draconian police powers,” he was quoted by the media. Talking within the Home of Commons, Davey instructed that the UK works with worldwide companions for a full financial and political resolution to “assist the democrats in Sri Lanka,” which incorporates issuing an arrest warrant.

New President: MPs now represent the entire electorate of Sri Lanka, says BASL

COLOMBO (News 1st); The Bar Association of Sri Lanka states that in electing the new President, the Members of Parliament now represent the entire electorate of Sri Lanka and must perform this onerous duty by respecting the sovereignty of the People and their wishes and uphold democratic values. The need of the hour is to make decisions based on the country’s best interests and not the personal or political interests of any individual or political party. It added that members of Parliament must do everything in their power to prevent Sri Lanka from plunging into further chaos and restore social, political and economic stability.

IMF wants stability in Sri Lanka to resume talks

COLOMBO (News 1st); The International Monetary Fund is deeply concerned about the ongoing crisis and its impact on the Sri Lankan people, particularly the poor and vulnerable groups in Sri Lanka. “We hope for a resolution of the current situation that would allow for our resumption of a dialogue on an IMF-supported program,” said Gerry Rice, the Director of the Communications Department of the IMF.

“The high-level discussions with the authorities that we would need to begin discussions on a program, we hope again that these would be able to resume as soon as possible. So, you know, looking to do all we can get in just a tough situation,” he added, He noted that Sri Lanka’s public debt is assessed as unsustainable and, as is the case with every IMF program, not just the case of Sri Lanka, for approval by the Board.

“And we are not at that stage, but for approval by the Board, a program would require adequate assurances on debt sustainability. So, that’s what I have on this, a situation of great concern in Sri Lanka,” said Rice.

I hope this video presentation helped you to understand the present and future political scenarios in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka’s parliament is to elect a new president on July 20. A recent all-party government also will be discussed on this day.

Some believe our Independence Day should be moved from February 4th to the 20th of July.

Stay safe, and goodbye for now.

