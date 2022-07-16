SUNDAY CHOICE – We are the body of Christ

“So in Christ we, though many, form one body, and each member belongs to all the others”. Romans 12:5

Together, friends Melanie and Trevor have hiked miles of mountain

trails. Yet neither would be able to do so without the other. Melanie,

born with spina bifida, uses a wheelchair. Trevor lost his sight to

glaucoma. The duo realized they were one another’s perfect complement

for enjoying the Colorado wilderness: As he walks the trails, Trevor

carries Melanie on his back; meanwhile, she gives him verbal

directions. They describe themselves as a “dream team.”

Paul describes believers in Jesus—the body of Christ—as a similar kind

of “dream team.” He urged the Romans to recognize how their individual

giftings benefited the larger group. Just as our physical bodies are

made up of many parts, each with different functions, together we

“form one [spiritual] body” and our gifts are meant to be given in

service for the collective benefit of the church (Romans 12:5).

Whether in the form of giving, encouraging, or teaching, or any of the

other spiritual gifts, Paul instructs us to view ourselves and our

gifts as belonging to all the others (vv. 5–8).

Melanie and Trevor aren’t focused on what they lack, nor are they

prideful of what they do have in comparison to the other. Rather, they

cheerfully give of their “gifts” in service to the other, recognizing

how much they’re both bettered by their collaboration. May we too

freely combine the gifts God has given us with those of our fellow

members—for the sake of Christ.

Reflect & Pray:

What gifts and abilities has God given you? How can you share them

with those around you?

Prayer

Thank you God for the ways You’ve gifted us.

Please show us how we can use our resources

and abilities to benefit the body of Christ.

Thank you Lord!

