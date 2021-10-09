Vale Dr Bede Muller

DR BEDE MULLER, perhaps the oldest Old Joe in Australia and elsewhere, has been called to his eternal rest at the age of 96.

Our condolences to his sons Phillip and Leon, and the rest of his family.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12 noon on

Monday 11 October 2021 at

St Ambrose’s Catholic Church

2 Burke Street

Concord West

Attendance will be subject to prevailing Covid restrictions.

The link to follow the service online is

https://www.caktusproductions.com.au/bedekennethmuller

Please bring this to the notice of those who are not on email and who know the Muller family.

Order of Service

Bede Muller – Mass of Thanksgiving

Requiem Mass

for the repose of the soul of Dr Bede Kenneth Muller

11th October 1924 – 5th October 2021

St Ambrose Catholic Church, Concord West

Monday 11th October 2021, 12pm

Eulogy

Leon Muller

Phillip Muller

Abigail Corbett

Entrance Hymn

Amazing Grace

Amazing Grace, how sweet the sound,

That saved a wretch like me….

I once was lost but now am found,

Was blind, but now, I see.

T’was Grace that taught…

my heart to fear.

And Grace, my fears relieved.

How precious did that Grace appear…

the hour I first believed.

Through many dangers, toils and snares… we have already come.

T’was Grace that brought us safe thus far… and Grace will lead us home.

Yea, when this flesh and heart shall fail, and mortal life shall cease,

I shall possess within the veil,

a life of joy and peace.

When we’ve been there ten thousand years… bright shining as the sun.

We’ve no less days to sing God’s praise… then when we’ve first begun.

The Introductory Rites

Celebrant: The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, and the love of God and the communion of the Holy Spirit be with you all.

All: And with your spirit.

Sprinkling of coffin with Holy Water

Celebrant: In the waters of baptism, Bede died with Christ and rose with him to new life.

May he now share with him eternal glory.

Opening Prayer

… Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy

Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

All: Amen (Please be seated)

Liturgy of the Word

First Reading Elizabeth Coggan

A reading from the Prophet Isaiah

On this mountain,

the Lord of host will prepare for all peoples

a banquet of rich food.

On this mountain, he will remove

the morning veil covering all peoples,

and the shroud enwrapping all nations,

he will destroy Death for ever.

The Lord will wipe away

the tears from every cheek;

he will take away his people’s shame

everywhere on earth,

for the Lord has said so.

That day, it will be said: See, this is our God

in whom we had hoped for salvation;

the Lord is the one in whom we hoped.

We exult and we rejoice

that he has saved us.

The word of the Lord.

All: Thanks be to God.

Responsorial Psalm (sung – choir)

Response: The Lord is my light and my salvation

The Lord is my light and my help;

whom shall I fear?

The Lord is the stronghold of my life;

before whom shall I shrink? Response

There is one thing that I ask of the Lord,

for this I long,

to live in the house of the Lord,

all the days of my life,

to savour the sweetness of the Lord,

to behold his temple. Response

O Lord, hear my voice when I call;

have mercy and answer.

It is your face, O Lord, that I seek;

hide not your face. Response

I am sure I shall see the Lord’s goodness

in the land of the living.

Hope in him, hold firm and take heart.

Hope in the Lord! Response

Second Reading Anusha Muller

A reading from the Letter of Saint Paul to the Philippians

I want you to be happy, always happy in the Lord; I repeat, what I want is your happiness. Let your tolerance be evident to everyone: the Lord is very near. There is no need to worry, but if there is anything you need, pray for it, asking God for it with prayer and thanksgiving, and that peace of God, which is so much greater than we can understand, will guard your hearts and your thoughts, in Christ Jesus. Finally, dear friends, fill your minds with everything that is true, everything that is noble, everything that is good and pure, everything that we love and honour, and everything that can be thought virtuous or worthy of praise. Keep doing all the things that you have learnt from me, and have been taught by me, and have heard or seen that I do. Then the God of peace will be with you.

The word of the Lord.

All: Thanks be to God.

Gospel Acclamation

All: Alleluia, Alleluia,

Alleluia, Alleluia! (Sung)

Happy are those who die in the Lord.

Let them rest from their cares for their

good deeds go with them.

Alleluia, Alleluia,

Alleluia, Alleluia! (Sung)

Gospel

Celebrant: The Lord be with you.

All: And with your spirit.

A reading from the holy Gospel according to Matthew

When Jesus saw the crowds, he went up the mountain, and after he had sat down, his disciples came to him. He began to teach them, saying:

“Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the Kingdom of heaven. Blessed are they who mourn, for they will be comforted. Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the land.

Blessed are they who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be satisfied.

Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy. Blessed are the clean of heart, for they will see God. Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God. Blessed are they who are persecuted for the sake of righteousness, for theirs is the Kingdom of heaven.

Blessed are you when they insult you and persecute you and utter every kind of evil against you falsely because of me. Rejoice and be glad, for your reward will be great in heaven”

The Gospel of the Lord.

All: Praise to you Lord Jesus Christ. (Please be seated)

Homily

General Intercessions

Abigail Corbett

Celebrant: Let us turn to Christ Jesus with confidence

and faith in the power of his cross and resurrection:

We give thanks for the love and support Bede has given us and the joy we have shared in his life. We pray that our memories of him will always be a precious gift that we will treasure and that we will continue to draw strength from them. Lord hear us.

All: Lord hear our prayer.

We ask you to grant Bede peace in the company of those he loved who have gone before him, especially his mother Thelma. Bring all our deceased family and friends into the light that no darkness can overpower. May we all meet in joy with you.

Lord, hear us.

All: Lord hear our prayer.

We pray for Bede, May God receive him kindly, with generosity and forgiveness. May he continue to inspire us, to intercede for us, and be there to welcome us, in our turn, into eternal life.

Lord, hear us.

All: Lord hear our prayer.

Celebrant: God our shelter and our strength, you listen in love to the needs of your people, hear our prayers and grant us all the gift of eternal life. We ask this through Christ our Lord.

All: Amen

Liturgy of the Eucharist

Offertory Procession – Isabella Pamintuan & Charlotte Coggan Invitation to Prayer

Celebrant: Pray, brethren,

that my sacrifice and yours may be acceptable to God,

the almighty Father. (please stand)

All: May the Lord accept the sacrifice at your hands for the praise and glory of his name, for our good and the good of all his holy Church.

THE EUCHARISTIC PRAYER

Celebrant: The Lord be with you

All: And with your spirit.

Celebrant: Lift up your hearts.

All: We lift them up to the Lord.

Celebrant: Let us give thanks to the Lord our God.

All: It is right and just.

Preface

All: Holy, Holy, Holy Lord God of hosts.

Heaven and earth are full of your glory.

Hosanna in the highest.

Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord.

Hosanna in the highest. (please kneel)

Memorial Acclamation:

When we eat this Bread and drink this cup,

we proclaim your Death, O Lord,

until you come again.



Celebrant: Through him and with him………. for ever and ever.

All: Amen. (please stand)



COMMUNION RITE

Celebrant: At the Saviour’s command and formed by divine teaching, we dare to say:

All: Our Father, Who art in heaven …

Celebrant: Deliver us, Lord we pray from every evil . . .

All: For the kingdom the power and the glory are yours, now and forever.

Celebrant: The peace of the Lord be with you always.

All: And with your spirit.

All: Lamb of God you take away the sins of the world, have mercy on us.

Lamb of God you take away the sins of the world, have mercy on us.

Lamb of God you take away the sins of the world, grant us peace. (please kneel)

Celebrant: Behold the Lamb of God,

Behold him who takes away the sins of the world. Blessed are those called to the supper of the Lamb.

All: Lord, I am not worthy

that you should enter under my roof,

but only say the word

and my soul shall be healed.



Communion Hymn

I am the Bread of Life

I am the Bread of Life

I am the bread of life.

He who comes to me shall not hunger; he who believes in me shall not thirst. No one can come to me

unless the Father draw him.

And I will raise him up,

and I will raise him up,

and I will raise him up on the last day.

The bread that I will give

is my flesh for the life of the world, and he who eats of this bread, he shall live for ever,

he shall live for ever.

And I will raise him up,

and I will raise him up,

and I will raise him up on the last day.

Unless you eat

of the flesh of the Son of Man and drink of his blood,

and drink of his blood,

you shall not have life within you.

And I will raise him up,

and I will raise him up,

and I will raise him up on the last day.

I am the resurrection,

I am the life.

He who believes in me

even if he die,

he shall live for ever.

And I will raise him up,

and I will raise him up,

and I will raise him up on the last day.

Yes, Lord, I believe

that you are the Christ,

the Son of God,

who has come

into the world.

And I will raise him up,

and I will raise him up,

and I will raise him up on the last day.



Final Commendation

Celebrant: Saints of God, come to his aid.

Hasten to meet him, angels of the Lord.

All: Receive his soul and present him to God the most high.

Celebrant: May Christ, who called you, take you to Himself.

May the angels lead you to Abraham’s side.

All: Receive his soul and present him to God the most high.

Celebrant: Give him eternal rest, O Lord,

and may your light shine on him forever.

All: Receive his soul and present him to God the most high.

Recessional Hymn

How Great Thou Art

And when I think of God, His Son not



O Lord my God

When I in awesome wonder Consider all the worlds

thy hands have made

I see the stars, I hear the rolling thunder,

Thy power throughout the universe displayed

Chorus

Then sings my soul,

My saviour God, to thee,

How great thou art,

How great thou art (repeat)

sparing,

Sent Him to die, I scarce can take it in;

That on the cross, my burden gladly bearing

He bled and died, to take away my sin

When Christ shall come, with shout of acclamation, and take me home What joy shall fill my heart

Then I shall bow

With humble adoration

And then proclaim: My God

How great Thou art



At the conclusion of Mass, Bede will be transported for private cremation. Please join us to share our memories and refreshments at the family home at 5 Victoria Ave, Concord West

Our family would like to thank you for your prayers, expressions of sympathy, thoughtfulness and friendship during this time of sadness. They are greatly appreciated.