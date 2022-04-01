VALE PRINCE MACHADO – FROM LAWRENCE MACHADO

Vale our dearest cousin Prince, who passed away yesterday at his home in Melbourne. Prince was only a few months older than me and we were classmates from kinder to the end and played some sports together at St. Peter’s College. As much as we are devasted at your death, I can only imagine what your beloved wife Srimani, devoted son Gavin Machado, loving daughter-in-law Natasha, your beautiful grandchildren, and much-loved siblings, Sharmini Devotta, Lal and Marini and their families must be feeling. And your delightful dog Coco who gave you so much pleasure. All of us who know you, Prince, are stunned at your sudden passing from our world, but we know that your tremendous faith and courage when facing your battles, kept you going until the end when God called you back into His Arms. You are now reunited with your beloved parents. You loved your sports and we can see that Gavin has inherited your skills and love for #cricket, which you went on to serve for many years as a respected club official and umpire in #Victoria. Whenever I asked you how are you going after your latest health issues, you told me that’s life and you have to face it. You never asked why me, Lord? May you rest safe in the Arms of Jesus and that your smile shines on your loved ones from Heaven.

Picture: From left: Gavin, myself, Lal, Prince, and my brother Rienzie a few years ago during a family get-together.

