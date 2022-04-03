by In

“STOP AND THINK” – by Des Kelly

1… A day minus sunshine is akin to night.

2…On the other hand, you have different fingers.

3…42.7% of all statistics are made up on the spot.

4…99% of Lawyers give the rest a bad name.

5…Remember, half the people you know are below average.

6…He, who laughs last thinks slowest.

7…Depression is merely anger without enthusiasm.

8…The early bird may get the worm, but,

.. . the 2nd mouse gets the cheese in the trap.

9…Support bacteria. It’s the only culture most people have.

A clear conscience is usually the sign of a bad memory. Change is inevitable, except from vending machines. If you think nobody cares, try missing a few payments. How many of you believe in psycho-kineses ??,

… . raise my hand !!.

Okay, so what is the speed of dark ?. When everything is coming your way,

… . you are in the wrong lane.

Hard work pays off in the future, laziness pays off now. How much deeper would the Sea’s be without Sponges Eagles may soar, but weasels don’t get sucked into jets. What happens if you get half scared to death twice ?. Why do Psychics have to ask you your name ?. Inside every older person, there is a younger one,

….. wondering what the hell happened !!.

Just remember, if the World doesn’t suck,

….. we would all fall off.

Light travels faster than sound, that is why

….. some people appear bright, until you hear them speak.

Life isn’t like a box of chocolates, more like a jar of

….. Jalapenos. What you do today might burn your butt

….. tomorrow.. STOP AND THINK. Might help you, I think.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.