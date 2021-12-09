Wanindu wins Abu Dhabi T-10 Player of the Series award

Wanindu Hasaranga celebrating a wicket

Source:Dailynews

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been adjudged the player of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament which ended on Saturday.

The leg spinner was the tournament’s highest wicket taker with 21 wickets for the title winners Deccan Gladiators who beat Delhi Bulls by 56 runs at the final played at Abu Dhabi Stadium. Gladiator’s opener Andrew Russel stroked a blistering knock of an unbeaten 90 runs off 32 balls with 9 fours and 7 sixes at the final to seal their 56 runs win.

At the final, Wanindu claimed two for 20 to help restrict the opponents to 103 for seven, in pursuit of a 160 run victory target.

Delhi Bulls Dominic Drakes won the bowler of the tournament for his 19 wickets, while teammate Rahmanullah Gurbaz, with 343 runs, was the batter of the tournament

Earlier in the tournament Wanindu Hasaranga created history as he claimed best bowling figures.

During the 27th match Deccan Gladiators and Bangla Tigers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Hasaranga wrecked havoc in the Bangla Tigers batting line-up with a five-wicket haul. Hasaranga’s bowling figures of 5/8 in the innings were the best by a player in an Abu Dhabi T10 league match. Hasaranga was back home yesterday morning to play LPL tournament.

Earlier Wanindu Hasaranga was also the leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai, wherein he scalped 16 wickets at a splendid average of 9.75 and an economy rate of 5.20 runs per Over. (D.R)