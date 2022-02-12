11th February ……The day Charlie Chaplin died and some profound facts of and for a happy Life. – by Desmond Kelly
Sir Charles Chaplin, or simply Charley Chaplin as everyone knew him, was born on the 16th of April, 1889 and died on the25th of December 1977, at 88 years of age,was not just the comic Character he portrayed, but also a wise and witty little man who made some profound statements before he closed his eyes for the last time.
This story came to e’Lanka via Chris Lawton O.A.M. , & Keith Bennett, and we thank both of them for it.
Desmond Kelly.
(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.
Today is the day…when Charlie Chaplin died….so his 3 profound observations
(1) Nothing is Permanent
in this World,
not even our
Troubles.
(2) I like Walking in
the Rain,
because
NoBody can see
my Tears.
(3) The Most Wasted
Day in Life is the
Day in which
we
have not Laughed.
LIFE is to Enjoy with
Whatever you have with
You,
Keep Smiling…!
If you feel STRESSED,
Give yourself A Break.
Enjoy Some..
Icecream/ Choclates/
Candy/ Cake…
Why…?
B’Coz…:
STRESSED
backwards spelling is
DESSERTS…!!
Enjoy…!
Very Beautiful lines
Pls Store it.
ONE Good FRIEND
is equal to ONE
Good Medicine…!
Likewise
ONE Good
Group is equal to ONE
Full medical store…!!
Six Best Doctors
in the World….:
1.Sunlight,
2.Rest,
3.Exercise,
4.Diet,
5.Self Confidence &
6.Friends
Maintain them
in all
stages of Life and
enjoy healthy life…!
If you see the Moon…
You see the Beauty of
God…..!
If you see the Sun…!
You see the power of
God….
And….
If you see the Mirror,
You see the
Best
Creation of GOD…!
So,
Believe in YOURSELF.
We all are Tourists &
God is our Travel Agent
Who has already fixed
all our Routes,
Reservations
& Destinations
So….
Trust him &
Enjoy the
“Trip” called LIFE…!!
Life will never
come Again.!!
Live Today..!