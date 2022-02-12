11th February ……The day Charlie Chaplin died and some profound facts of and for a happy Life. – by Desmond Kelly

Sir Charles Chaplin, or simply Charley Chaplin as everyone knew him, was born on the 16th of April, 1889 and died on the25th of December 1977, at 88 years of age,was not just the comic Character he portrayed, but also a wise and witty little man who made some profound statements before he closed his eyes for the last time.

This story came to e’Lanka via Chris Lawton O.A.M. , & Keith Bennett, and we thank both of them for it.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.

Today is the day…when Charlie Chaplin died….so his 3 profound observations



(1) Nothing is Permanent

in this World,

not even our

Troubles.

(2) I like Walking in

the Rain,

because

NoBody can see

my Tears.

(3) The Most Wasted

Day in Life is the

Day in which

we

have not Laughed.

LIFE is to Enjoy with

Whatever you have with

You,

Keep Smiling…!

If you feel STRESSED,

Give yourself A Break.

Enjoy Some..

Icecream/ Choclates/

Candy/ Cake…

Why…?

B’Coz…:

STRESSED

backwards spelling is

DESSERTS…!!

Enjoy…!

Very Beautiful lines

Pls Store it.

ONE Good FRIEND

is equal to ONE

Good Medicine…!

Likewise

ONE Good

Group is equal to ONE

Full medical store…!!

Six Best Doctors

in the World….:

1.Sunlight,

2.Rest,

3.Exercise,

4.Diet,

5.Self Confidence &

6.Friends

Maintain them

in all

stages of Life and

enjoy healthy life…!

If you see the Moon…

You see the Beauty of

God…..!

If you see the Sun…!

You see the power of

God….

And….

If you see the Mirror,

You see the

Best

Creation of GOD…!

So,

Believe in YOURSELF.

We all are Tourists &

God is our Travel Agent

Who has already fixed

all our Routes,

Reservations

& Destinations

So….

Trust him &

Enjoy the

“Trip” called LIFE…!!

Life will never

come Again.!!

Live Today..!