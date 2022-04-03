A Mother’s Daily “Never-Ending” Task – by Noor Rahim
While the school going children & wage earners go out to do their tasks
Returning home after a day of stress and hard work
Longing to pour out their woes into someone’s patient ears
There’s none better than one’s Mother’s comfort that one seeks
One’s day starts off with a breakfast that is already on the counter
Back home in the evening, to the awaiting cup of tea and dinner
But then, that generally is an eight hour stretch of study/work anyway
With the weekend and holidays to relax & recuperate in whatever way
But do pause a moment and give thought to a Mother
Who wakes much earlier to commence her daily chores, without a murmur
Before you can open your eyes and go out on your working venture
The Mother who has you in her thoughts and blesses you in everyway
Yes! Those are the affectionate feelings and wanting of every Mother
One who starts the day well before you open your eyes any wider
And ends after you have closed your eyes for the day, no matter
Always thinking of her children; that no one can smother
So think of your Mother on every day
As she is available to you for advice and succour every moment of the day
She must be venerated in every which way
With the dedicated Mother’s Day to celebrate a Mother’s dedicated ways
Noor Rahim