“A PIANIST TO BE PROUD OF” – By Des Kelly

They are few and far between, but very good pianists, like the lady in this story, is special indeed, and I feel so proud to introduce her to e’Lanka. Once again, we have to thank our buddy Max Gerreyn for sending in this story, and feel certain that those who get the chance to see and hear Tanya will consider themselves lucky to partake in the talent of “A Pianist To Be Proud Of”. Please watch, listen, and appreciate GOOD MUSIC, and thank you, Tanya Ekanayaka.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.

Dr Tanya Ekanayaka Dr. Tanya Ekanayaka is one of Sri Lanka’s most distinguished classically trained pianists.

“Tanya Ekanayaka’s music is subtle, beautiful and surprising. Whereas many Asian composers like, say, Takemitsu or Tan Dun, have arrived in European concert halls through a combination of international modernism and carefully crafted encounters with Asian folk and classical music, Tanya has travelled in precisely the opposite direction. Her starting point is in her experience as a pianist playing music of Western serious music tradition, and in particular the mid-Romantic repertoire. It is after a long journey through the rich language of mature Western tonality that she eventually reaches, along a purely instinctive and intuitive path, the popular melodies and hymns of her native Sri Lanka. It is through the arpeggios, embellishments and filigree of the language of Chopin and Liszt that she approaches the graceful ornamentation of her cultural tradition: the circles and slender pillars of the Polonnaruwa vatadage; the colourful costumes, movements and rhythms of Ves or Naiyandi dances.”

Emeritus Professor Nigel Osborne MBE, FRCM