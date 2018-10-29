“A ROYAL SALUTE” – By Des Kelly

It wasn’t too long ago when Australia was seriously considering the fact of becoming a Republic. What did we need a “Queen” for ?, who needs a Governer-General acting on behalf of the Queen, Australia could have it’s own, etc., etc., the Republicans were on a “Roll”, but, speaking for myself, as I always do, the only roll that I prefer is the “party-sausage-roll” I have for lunch, sometimes. I have made it abundantly clear that I have, now am, and always will be, a “Royalist”(it might have been a different story if I was born in the era of King Henry the eighth), but this is a different story.

In England, & in most other Countries of the Commonwealth, even BEFORE the death of the Peoples’ Princess, Diana, British Royalty were going through many

“Anni- horribiles”(as Queen Elizabeth described a particular one, in a speech to her people). Everything seemed to be going awry, over there, the Prince of Wales,Charles, married to one of the most beautiful and charismatic women on the Planet, was having marital problems, Prince Andrew, the Queen’s second son was also having similar problems, Prince Phillip, the Queen’s Consort, was rapidly getting older (and more irritable), by the minute. I remember seeing him taking a walk, one day, when some reporter asked him, very politely, of course, “how are you, Sir” ?, to which the Consort was sort-of rude, turning abruptly to the inquirer, saying tersely, “I don’t look ill, do I”?. Of course, we have to remember that this Prince is nearly a Century old and will be expecting a “letter” from his wife (hopefully), in the near future. Yes, things were certainly looking rather bleak for the Royal Family, not too long ago.

However, right now, everything has changed, dramatically. The longest reigning Monarch, Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth, the second has been an absolute shining example to each & every Commonwealth Country she rules over. Non-political, she has been judged by every single person who has been fortunate enough to get an “audience” with her, as a very special lady, indeed.

She “rules” firmly, but fairly, keeping the promise that she would “serve” the people of her predecessor, King George the sixth (her beloved father), for the rest of her natural life.

She, herself, is now over four-score & ten years of age, has not put a foot wrong, loves animals, especially dogs & horses, and “The Queen’s Canopy” (everywhere in the World)

is ample proof that Her Majesty is fully aware of “Climate- change”, which, contrary to what anyone else says, IS happening, without the shadow of a doubt.

SHE still rules, even though she has now relegated certain duties to the younger Royals, her son Charles, who will be the next King of England, her daughter, the Princess Royal, her grandsons, Diana’s boys, Prince William & Prince Henry, better known as Harry, (& wives Kate and now, Meghan), who, as a group, have certainly turned Republican

feelings on it’s head. The most recent “boost” has been the ” Invictus-Games, held for disabled athlethes in Australia, which have just ended, at this writing. Prince Harry and his new (expectant) wife, Meghan (and why they refer to her, still, as Markle, I’ll never know). In my book, she should be now known as Meghan Windsor, unless Prince Harry has changed his surname to Markle as well, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will do nicely, thank you.

YOUR ROYAL MAJESTY, my Royal Salute, on behalf of eLanka & the majority of members, is firstly, to you. May you continue to rule Australia & the other Countries of the Commonwealth, enjoying good health & God’s blessings, until YOU decide to hand over the “reign” to your eldest son, according to the protocol of British Royalty. Secondly, & finally, I salute the present Royal Family, who, in their wisdom, have shown us that the World can be a better place to live in, provided we use our brains, & as Prince Harry & Meghan have just done, help others, to help themselves.”God save our gracious Queen,

Long live our noble Queen,

God save the Queen”.

Desmond Kelly