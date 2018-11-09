“Aiyho, what to do men”? – By Des Kelly

Nothing, really. Although this this “exclamation” is most popularly used in the South Indian State of Tamil Nadu, & Tamil-speaking parts of Sri Lanka, generally, also Malaysia & Singapore, believe it or not, the word originates from China. How it would actually be “written” in Chinese, I would not know, but what I do know is the fact that China, as a Country, would have very little reason to utter this quote, as their population seems to be growing twice as fast as any of the other Nations involved & they certainly know what to do (men), without us, from Sri Lanka providing the answer

