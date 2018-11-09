Another Golf Day success for Old Josephians – Photos thanks to George Rupesinghe

The evening of Sunday 28 October was set with some 100 attending the post-golf dinner and the award ceremony at the North Ryde Golf Club. It was yet another occasion for the Old Joes to meet, mingle and enjoy the company of friends.

An interesting addition to the proceedings was the continuous projection of a variety of photos of our Alma Mater reflecting the changes and additions of new facilities in recent years.

Among the visitors was Mr Anton Swan, consul for Sri Lanka in Brisbane.

Earlier in the afternoon the Annual Josephian Golf Open, organised by the Old Josephians’ Association of NSW, got off with 48 golfers teeing off on the fairway. As usual, there was keen competition rewarded by an array of prizes for the winners in various categories.

For the second year in succession, Alan Homes, (pictured left) with a score of 76 scr, emerged as the winner of the 2018 Old Joes Golf Open Championship and the Blue and White Challenge Cup, with Troy Graham, 78 scr, runner up.

Selva Saverimuttu (right) took out the Best Josephian Golfer Trophy and Dilini Saverimuttu emerged as the Ladies Champion.