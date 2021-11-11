All national cricketers need to learn English to speak fearlessly on Podiums – by Sunil Thenabadu (Sports editor – eLanka)
Cricket was begun by the English remains a sport since the 17th century, where the language in use is of course was English. Countries like England, Australia, South Africa,West Indies,
All our cricketers in the past era were from Colombo schools who had no problem with English. Unfortunately, most present-day cricketers come from outstation schools and from families where the vernacular was purely Sinhalese. Hence naturally they were lacklustre in speaking English .These cricketers should be groomed by the authorities of the SLC by organizing classes and allowing them to watch international matches on television, listen to running commentaries to grasp cricketing phrases. It is not a cumbersome workout as many past cricketers who hailed from outstation schools did pick up the cricketing terms in no time. What is needed is to learn cricketing expressions to be fearless leaving backwardness, shyness aside.
With the ICC conducted T 20 WC in progress some Sri Lankan novice players who contributed to the success of our team spoke well on the podium.The manner Charith Asalanka spoke after been adjudicated as the ‘Player of the Match’ against Bangladesh was commendable, spoke very fluently. Also the words expressed by Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva also on the podium after a match was also commendable too.It should be said about Bhanuka Rajapaksa
In is however prudent to mention about our own Test players in the 1990 decade like Aravinda,Arjuna,Marvan,
In the contest of the above the authorities of the Sri Lanka Cricket should take steps to groom the national cricketers in spoken English in order they would not have any fear when called upon to speak on the podium.
Sunil Thenabadu
