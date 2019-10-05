







Annual Katina Ceremony – By Donald Gunatillake

Source:Radio 4eb Sri Lankan Group

In Buddhist Calendar, the month beginning on the full moon day in October (called Vap) and ending on the full moon day in November (Called Il) is referred as the ”Cheevara Maasa” as this period is specially allocated for offering new robes to the Buddhist monks at the conclusion Vassana period.

The Final Day ceremony is called Katina Ceremony. The tradition of Rain Retreat was started by the Buddha Himself in the year 588 BCE where the Lord Buddha and 60 Bikkhus resided in the vicinity of Saranath. It is said that during these three months the venerable monks learned and practised Dhamma intensely under the direct guidance of the Buddha and all the 60 monks had attained the highest spiritual achievement: i.e. Arahantship.

The Buddha seeing that the period of intense spiritual practice has greatly benefitted the monks formally instituted the “Rain Retreat” and encouraged them to focus their attention inwardly towards spiritual development and purification. Lay people are encouraged to offer material needs of the monks during the 3-month period so that the bikkhus could concentrate on spiritual work.

This period also affords the lay people more opportunities to approach resident monks for Dhamma teachings and spiritual guidance. Usually on the night before the Katina Ceremony a Pirith Ceremony is held to bless all participants. Following day, a newly stitched white cloth is brought to the temple in a procession. The function culminates with the offering of Sangika Dana to monks. The new Cheevara is also offered to the monks on this occasion. Katina Ceremony is a great occasion for Buddhists as it affords an excellent opportunity to develop their spiritual path.

Donald Gunatillake