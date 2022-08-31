“Bolanda Katha Kiyala – Keerthi Pasquel – by Des Kelly

The guy singing the song, which was composed by a singing group named the Los Flamencos, before they added the adjective ‘Super’ to their name (please someone, correct me, if I am wrong), is, like ‘Dilhani’, written by the late, great, Clarence Wijewardena, another beautiful Sinhala Song, “covered” equally well, by Keerthi Pasquel, whom I did meet many years ago,when he was doing a concert in Melbourne.

A nicer, more humble bloke, would be impossible to find. He was also an experienced bass-guitarist, who went on to teach the youngsters in Sri Lanka later on, to play both bass and rhythm/lead guitars, to the best of his ability. I have not had the privilege of meeting many of their famous Entertainers, but was lucky to meet just a few, and Keerthi certainly was one of them.

Please excuse my “Bolanda Katha”

and listen to Keerthi Pasquel sing this song, with a lot of feeling and vocal quality, with great ‘backing’ to enhance the recording. For those who need reminiscing, as I often do, myself, this song could be repeated as often as you wish. If you are Sri Lankan, like me, you will NEVER GET TIRED OF IT. I promise.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.