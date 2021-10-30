“BRITISH ROYALTY”. By Des Kelly

Now that we hopefully have this latest Pandemic ALMOST beaten, our News-Media around the World starts to realize that, in the not too distant future, they may not have too many more “Pandemic- Posts” to perplex people with, anymore, so where do we go, from here ??.

Oh yes, British Royalty has always been around when needed, so why not introduce some blurb on them to start off the post-pandemic prose, if we can call it that. Talking about exaggerating aspects of World News ?,

let us look at it, right now.

Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth the 2nd is 95 years old now, the longest reigning Monarch, having even overtaken her worthy ancestor, the former Empress of India, Queen Victoria who ruled the Commonwealth of Nations, on her own, after the death of her Prince Albert, at a very early age.

Contrary to what is on the news at present, Queen Elizabeth is NOT ill.

Her Majesty looks perfectly healthy to me, even smiling and cracking the odd joke in public, for everyone to see. The latest “news” about the Monarch suddenly having to go into hospital, and the latest advice that she was supposed to be given, again, by her doctors, that she should now rest for a further two weeks, seems a lot of rubbish to me. Let us have the CORRECT news, with no exaggerations

Her Majesty the Queen IS 95 years old. No-one can expect to see her running around the palace grounds with her doggies in hot pursuit. It is to be expected that she must now rest as much as possible, BUT it was her Royal self who promised her father King George the 6th that she would rule their people, as long as she lived, when she did become Queen, leaving her beloved dad to pass away in the peace that he deserved.

Unlike her uncle, Edward the 7th, Queen Elizabeth will NEVER abdicate the throne, but, because she does have her family who can take on the more difficult tasks of ruling the Commonwealth, especially abroad, (still in her name), I think that she should be advised by her doctors, to rest as much as possible (not for just two weeks), and write a note to herself when she arrives at the magical 100 years of age. This Commonwealth of Nations has by far, the BEST Queen in the World, and as such, I sign off my hopefully interesting article on

BRITISH ROYALTY, in our era, anyway.

Desmond Kelly.

