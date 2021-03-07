Colombo 21 (Castle Hill, Sydney) – by Dr. Harold Gunatillake

Transcript:

Cooking exotic Sri Lankan foods, is it viewed as culture, or a creation of art? I would say it is both culture and art.

Culture is derived from the ancient traditions in Sri Lanka, and the art is the way it is presented which is a creation of the Western world.

Newly opened Sri Lankan Restaurant in Castle Hill a popular suburb of Sydney, thickly populated with migrants including Sri Lankans seems to be the ideal convenient spot to visit for the food lovers who love Sri Lankan foods. No worries about parking, plenty of spaces in the basement car park.

I am at this newly opened restaurant in Castle Hill called the Colombo 21, and I must say the ambience is superb, and quite spacious compared to most other Asian restaurants.

The offerings are plenty to choose from and the service is courteous and awesome. It is not a place for intimate romantic, suitable for couples. It is a place suitable for families, children, and large groups. The quality of the Sri Lankan foods was excellent and value for money.

Our welcome was warm and ushered to our reserved table.

We enjoyed the exquisite, variety of infused dishes, and I bet you leave quite satisfied. They provide authentic Sri Lankan cuisine. The Chef is a Sri Lankan, his name is Ari- and is very skilled and has experience cooking many different authentic dishes for 5-star hotels in Sri Lanka, Dubai, and Australia for over 25 years. He can showcase his years of experience and cooking methods at this Colombo 21 restaurants. It is labelled 21, because there are 21 exotic dishes to choose from. We tried their hoppers and the hot curries, ordered fish curry, lamb curry, sambols,and the hot lunu miris.

Within minutes all the foods were on the table with the courteous smile of the young

waitress. The food was beautifully presented and delicious. The spices and flavors were extremely impressive for a Sri Lankan restaurant.

My wife and I would love to visit again with friends. Going with your family or friends would be most exciting.

Come an enjoy this experience. I would say thumbs up for this newly opened Sri Lankan cuisine restaurant.