Colombo Swimming Club – Colombo Sri Lanka : Home away from Home
COLOMBO SWIMMING CLUB
The remarkable seventy five year history of the Colombo Swimming Club (CSC) dates back to the colonial era in Sri Lanka (then Ceylon). During the mid 1930s there was a significant need within the expatriate community in the country to set up a club that would act as a ‘family’ meeting place.
RESIDENCY
Relax and Refresh
Accommodation at the Residency is available for Colombo members. Room bookings can be done online and member guest/s can book by quoting the relevant membership number. The Colombo Swimming Club Residency consists of twenty air conditioned residential rooms.
CONTACT US
Tel: +94 11 242 1645 / +94 11 4 645 220
Fax: +94 11 702 1084
Address: 148, “Storm Lodge”, Galle Road, Colombo 3, Sri Lanka.
Website: https://www.colomboswimmingclub.org
Leave a Reply