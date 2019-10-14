Home  ⁄  Classifieds  ⁄  Colombo Swimming Club – Colombo Sri Lanka : Home away from Home

Colombo Swimming Club – Colombo Sri Lanka : Home away from Home

Colombo Swimming Club – Colombo Sri Lanka : Home away from Home

The remarkable seventy five year history of the Colombo Swimming Club (CSC) dates back to the colonial era in Sri Lanka (then Ceylon). During the mid 1930s there was a significant need within the expatriate community in the country to set up a club that would act as a ‘family’ meeting place.

RESIDENCY

Relax and Refresh

Accommodation at the Residency is available for Colombo members. Room bookings can be done online and member guest/s can book by quoting the relevant membership number. The Colombo Swimming Club Residency consists of twenty air conditioned residential rooms.

CONTACT US

Tel: +94 11 242 1645 / +94 11 4 645 220
Fax: +94 11 702 1084
Address: 148, “Storm Lodge”, Galle Road, Colombo 3, Sri Lanka.
Website: https://www.colomboswimmingclub.org 

 

 

