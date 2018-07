UNP to consider 20-A on Monday The United National Party (UNP) will on Monday take up for discussions the 20th Amendment to the Constitution submitted by the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) on the abolishing of the executive presidential system, House Leader and Minister Lakshman Kiriella said yesterday.

A'pura MC approves resolution to sing national anthem in cinema halls A resolution submitted by Anuradhapura Municipal Council's Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna member Ranjith Rajakaruna that cinema hall owners should be instructed to play the national anthem at all cinema halls before the screening movies was unanimously passed at the monthly council meeting yesterday.

Unruly behaviour: MP Ranaweera summoned by P’ment Privilege Committee Joint opposition MP Prasanna Ranaweera has been summoned to appear before the Parliament Privilege Committee on Monday over his unruly behaviour in Parliament when former State Minister Vijayakala Maheswaran made a statement regarding LTTE resurgence.

Over 100 Killed in blast at election rally in Pakistan The death toll in a suicide bombing in southwestern Pakistan Friday jumped to 128, an official said, the deadliest in a string of attacks on political rallies that have raised security fears ahead of nationwide polls.