December 2019 – Vol: 4 – Events + Sponsors & Advertisers of eLanka – Merry Christmas!
Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
Voluntary Outreach Club In collaboration with Whispering Hope present –
New Year’s Eve – Gala Ball 2019
Christmas Day Lunch – Presented by the BLUE ELEPHANT –
X ‘MAS LUNCH WITH HOPPERS
Bellbird Club Inc presents 2019 New Years Eve Dance (Sydney Event)
Good-Shepherd Convent – Colombo Sri Lanka – Past Pupils’ Association in NSW presents – Sesquicentennial Gala (Sydney event)
Greetings for 2020 – New Year’s Eve Dinner Dance (Brisbane event)
Sinha Entertainment proudly presents – MARIANS LIVE IN ADELAIDE 2020
Leave a Reply