







Sri Lanka's HC to Australia appointed as a Distinguished Visiting Fellow at Griffith University

Source:-Colombo Page

Dec 24, Colombo: Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to Australia, President’s Counsel J C Weliamuna has been appointed as a visiting instructor in the Griffith University in Brisbane, Australia.

The Griffith Business School’s Professor A J Brown announced the appointment of J C Weliamuna PC to support the Asia-Pacific Integrity School to be hosted in March 2020.

Professor Brown said he was honored to announce the appointment of His Excellency J C Weliamuna PC to support the Integrity School and Griffith’s wider anti-corruption efforts.

“As a new Distinguished Visiting Fellow in our Public Integrity & Anti-Corruption Research program in 2020, Mr Weliamuna will make an exceptional contribution to regional and global anti-corruption policy.”

A leading human rights and constitutional lawyer, Mr Weliamuna is currently Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to Australia, and was a leading force in establishing the Asian Development Bank/OECD Asia-Pacific Anti-Corruption Initiative.

Mr Weliamuna has recently served as chairman of Sri Lanka’s Special Presidential Task Force on Recovery of Stolen Assets and as founding director of Transparency International Sri Lanka. In 2012 he received the Citizen Peace Award from Sri Lanka’s National Peace Council.

Professor Brown said that Mr Weliamuna’s appointment comes at a crucial and sensitive stage in our region’s political and economic development.

"Mr Weliamuna's diplomatic and international leadership will not only benefit students and participants in our School, but contribute to high level Australian and global policy-making on anti-corruption," Professor Brown said.








