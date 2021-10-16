Dinal Anuradha – Josephian Cricketer with immense potential-by Indika Welagedara

Source:Dailynews

Dinal Anuradha played School Cricket as a right handed opening batsman cum right arm off spinner for his alma mater St. Joseph’s College Maradana 1st XI team in the inter school ‘A’ Division Cricket tournament. He also had the unique record of captaining the school under 13 and 17 team as well as vice captioning the under 15 team with distinction. Incidentally Dinal is the eldest and two of his younger brothers are also schooling at St. Joseph’s College. At present he is turning out for BRC in the ‘A’ Division inter club cricket tournament as a talented all rounder.

Speaking to Daily News Dinal said “My journey into the world of sports started when I was growing up as a child watching cricket matches along with my family and just noticing how the cricket legend’s played the game, so enthusiastically and how exciting I felt when Sri Lanka won a match. Since then all I wanted to do was pursue a career in cricket and live the dream. I’ve always wanted to be a good and genuine cricketer to represent my mother land”.

“ I have been guided and supported by lot of people.I would like to thank my family, I would give the first place to them, because they have been my biggest support and my backbone; since the day I started playing cricket. Also my coaches Anil Gunasingha, Roger Wijesooriya, Pasidu Liyanaarchchi and my club Director coach Charith Senanayake; they helped me a lot. Hence I a’m always grateful to all of them“.

” I chose Cricket because I would say the love I have for the game and how I’ve always wanted to climb up the ladder as a known cricketer, that was the main reason”.

“Throughout my entire life my priorities are my family, education and weekly cricket practices”.

“One of the most unforgettable incidents was the day I scored a century at the Joe-Pete mini battle in 2020. Hence that incident will always be in my memory right throughout my life as one of the most unforgettable incidents to date”.

“My favourite cricketer is AB de Villiers the ex South African national cricket captain”

“I spend my free time mostly playing cricket with friends and cousins, apart from cricket I do like to play a video game here and there. I also like to listen to songs and watch movies as well. My favourite song is

‘Believer’ by Imagine Dragons and the favourite singer is Neha Kakkar. While the favourite film is ‘Fast and Furious’ and the singer is Varun Dhawan”..

“My greatest accomplishment was, when I got the chance to become the captain of my school – St.Joseph College under 17 cricket team.”. “The best compliment I received was from my cricket coach as he said – I

could bring a change to the cricket team and matches”. My favourite holiday destination is Bora bora” “ In life Yes, I am doing what I believe in and know for a fact that one day my hard work will be paid off for sure”

“I would compare myself to Virat Kohli as a hard working cricketer”. “Thus far i should say i’m not happy with my achievements, but I’m still only 19, I know I have a long way to go further; so I’m hoping that i would achieve my goals one day”.

“On a concluding note Dinal said that he likes to describe himself as a person who has an unwavering attitude in life”.