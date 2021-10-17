US Open Grand slam champs Great Britain’s Raducanu and Russian Medvedev crash out of Indian Wells – by Sunil Thenabadu in Brisbane

Emma Raducanu-Danil Medvedev

Photo courtesy Sunday Observer

The most recent Grand Slam tennis champions of the first time in the recently concluded US Open tennis championship British player Emma Raducanu and Russian Daniil Medvedev were knocked out of the ATP and WTA Indian Wells Masters this week.

Medvedev lost to 23rd seed Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 while Raducanu also lost a three-setter to Belarus’ Aliaksandra Sasnovich who is ranked 100th in the women’s category. Both were playing in the tournament in the Indian Wells .

Medvedev, who won his first Grand Slam title last month at Flushing Meadows, hadn’t lost a set heading into the fourth round but dropped eight straight games against Dimitrov for a surprisingly early exit.

Medvedev did not take a break after his emotional US Open victory and said his busy schedule may have finally caught up to him.

He added “I did feel exhausted in this tournament. Now I can say it. I couldn’t say it before my matches. There are a few physical things that have come up,” said Medvedev.Emma Raducanu though started impressively succumbed in straight sets to lesser known ‘Belaruse’ player Sansnovich not getting her usual rhythm right.

Medvedev is said to be on course to become the world’s number one position currently held by Novak Djokovic.

Sunil Thenabadu in Brisbane

(Sports Editor – eLanka)