eLanka – August 2019 – Vol: 4- This Week’s Events + Sponsors & Advertisers of eLanka

Click here or on the image below to read this week's elanka Newsletter

The Voluntary Outreach Club presents “Fill a Bowl” (Melbourne event)

The Voluntary Outreach Club presents – Eastern Elegance – Charity dinner dance (Melbourne event)

Dinner with Drama Songs

Invitation to Launch of Multicultural Health Week 2019 and Multicultural Health Communication Awards – 9 am for 9.30 am start at NSW Parliament House

‘Vishama Bhaga’ movie to raise funds for ‘Pure Water for All’ charity project

Sydney Alumni of Girls’ High School Kandy Presents – A Night in the Galaxy
(Sydney event)

