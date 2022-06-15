Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 15th June 2022 – 5th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 15th June 2022 – 5th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 15th June 2022 – 5th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

“A CHAPTER ON COMEDY” – by Des Kelly

Watch Cricket Highlights – Sri Lanka vs Australia ODI Series – June 2022

Commendable endeavor from Elanka Donate a grocery pack to a poor family in Sri Lanka -Arundathie Abeysinghe

Honouring The Legend Desmond De Silva Tribute Concert & Dinner Dance

Sri Lanka Progress talks IMF Bailing Out Details – By Dr Harold Gunathilake

“Anglo-Ceylonese”: A Missing Dimension in British Ceylon – By Michael Roberts

SRI LANKA CAN BOUNCE BACK QUICKLY, IF POLITICIANS WOULD ALLOW – by N.S.Venkataraman

Kelly Klassics – “Jim Ed Brown & Helen Cornelius I’m Leaving it Up To You – by Des Kelly

This is story of a girl born in Vavuniya – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Watch Cricket Highlights – Sri Lanka vs Australia – T20 Series June 2022

Neil Diamond Hello Again with Carol Burnett & Stevie Wonder – by Patrick Ranasinghe

School meal program in Sri Lanka-Rise Up

THE EXTRA MILE -by Vijitha Yapa

Shanaka blinder denies Australia a clean sweep

Furano – for lavender and melons – GEORGE BRAINE

VOLUNTEERS FROM CEYLON WHO SERVED IN THE BRITISH AND COMMONWEALTH FORCES DURING WORLD WAR 1 [1914-1918] AND WORLD WAR 2 [1939-1945]

Trinitians outsmart Antonians in one-dayer-BY HAFIZ MARIKAR

Thaiveedu Magazine – June Issue

Long jumper Sarangi wins first place at Swiss meet – By DHAMMIKA RATNAWEERA

Alert Critical: Australian cricket bats for Sri Lanka reaching out a fourth time – By Callistus Davy

Confronting Charlie Ponnadurai: Clarifying the Context of Disparaging Ethnic Epithets in Sri Lanka over the last 180 years – By Michael Roberts

A Miracle at Pallekele: Dasun Shanaka’s Fireworks – By DR Michael Roberts

Atapattu moves ahead in world rankings

Remain calm, accept things as they come ‘Remember, we all die’ – By SAMANGIE WETTIMUNY

Whirlwind Shanaka rocks Aussies – by Trevine Rodrigo (Melbourne – eLanka Sports editor)

The value of helping others – By Pramod De Silva

Best direction at the 23rd Rainbow Film Festival London, 2022 – By NIROSHA RAJAPAKSE

Another 91 held in aborted illegal sea voyage: Human traffickers exploiting current economic crisis – By LEON BERENGER

Sir John Kotelawala: Bequeathed his treasured assets to the nation – By Rear Admiral Dr Shemal Fernando PhD

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 109 10 06 22

Kegalle Jubilee Ambalama – commemoration of a Jubilee – By Arundathie Abeysinghe

AI uses in robotics for manufacturing By Aditya Abeysinghe

“A Kelly-Klassic” – by Des Kelly

Obituary Notices June

