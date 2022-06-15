eLanka Newsletter – 15th June 2022 – 5th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia
Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
“A CHAPTER ON COMEDY” – by Des Kelly
Watch Cricket Highlights – Sri Lanka vs Australia ODI Series – June 2022
Commendable endeavor from Elanka Donate a grocery pack to a poor family in Sri Lanka -Arundathie Abeysinghe
Honouring The Legend Desmond De Silva Tribute Concert & Dinner Dance
Sri Lanka Progress talks IMF Bailing Out Details – By Dr Harold Gunathilake
“Anglo-Ceylonese”: A Missing Dimension in British Ceylon – By Michael Roberts
SRI LANKA CAN BOUNCE BACK QUICKLY, IF POLITICIANS WOULD ALLOW – by N.S.Venkataraman
Kelly Klassics – “Jim Ed Brown & Helen Cornelius I’m Leaving it Up To You – by Des Kelly
This is story of a girl born in Vavuniya – By Dr Harold Gunatillake
Watch Cricket Highlights – Sri Lanka vs Australia – T20 Series June 2022
Neil Diamond Hello Again with Carol Burnett & Stevie Wonder – by Patrick Ranasinghe
School meal program in Sri Lanka-Rise Up
THE EXTRA MILE -by Vijitha Yapa
Shanaka blinder denies Australia a clean sweep
Furano – for lavender and melons – GEORGE BRAINE
VOLUNTEERS FROM CEYLON WHO SERVED IN THE BRITISH AND COMMONWEALTH FORCES DURING WORLD WAR 1 [1914-1918] AND WORLD WAR 2 [1939-1945]
Trinitians outsmart Antonians in one-dayer-BY HAFIZ MARIKAR
Thaiveedu Magazine – June Issue
Long jumper Sarangi wins first place at Swiss meet – By DHAMMIKA RATNAWEERA
Alert Critical: Australian cricket bats for Sri Lanka reaching out a fourth time – By Callistus Davy
Confronting Charlie Ponnadurai: Clarifying the Context of Disparaging Ethnic Epithets in Sri Lanka over the last 180 years – By Michael Roberts
A Miracle at Pallekele: Dasun Shanaka’s Fireworks – By DR Michael Roberts
Atapattu moves ahead in world rankings
Remain calm, accept things as they come ‘Remember, we all die’ – By SAMANGIE WETTIMUNY
Whirlwind Shanaka rocks Aussies – by Trevine Rodrigo (Melbourne – eLanka Sports editor)
The value of helping others – By Pramod De Silva
Best direction at the 23rd Rainbow Film Festival London, 2022 – By NIROSHA RAJAPAKSE
Another 91 held in aborted illegal sea voyage: Human traffickers exploiting current economic crisis – By LEON BERENGER
Sir John Kotelawala: Bequeathed his treasured assets to the nation – By Rear Admiral Dr Shemal Fernando PhD
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 109 10 06 22
Kegalle Jubilee Ambalama – commemoration of a Jubilee – By Arundathie Abeysinghe
AI uses in robotics for manufacturing By Aditya Abeysinghe
“A Kelly-Klassic” – by Des Kelly
Obituary Notices June
