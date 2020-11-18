eLanka Newsletter – 18th Nov – 6th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Nov 18, 2020 Posted by eLanka admin In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged Admiral Dr Shemal Fernando, eLanka Marriage Proposals, sinhala movie, Sri Lanka Newspapers, tamil movie eLanka Newsletter – 18th Nov – 6th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter Further Down The Road – Rob Foenander & Keith Potger – by Patrick Ranasinghe “Vale’ Paul Fernando-Prince of Baila” – By Des Kelly The Journey of One Neurologist from Sri Lanka to Melbourne – By Tissa Wijeratne, MD Ron Silva (eLanka member profile) US Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris’s Key Sri Lankan Tamil Aide-By D.B.S.Jeyaraj Georgia, Master Chef brings glory to Sri Lanka-BY INDUSARA PATHIRANA The Nicosia Tragedy – lest such be forgotten-By Capt Elmo Jayawardena Health & Views November 2nd issue 2020 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake Spectacular Ella Gap with awe-inspiring vistas of environs By Arundathie Abeysinghe Deepavali,the brightest of all festivals Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo Pushpakumara grabs rank of world’s second best bowler-BY DHAMMIKA RATNAWEERA STC OBA NSW-ACT online Carol Service 2020 – A Festival Service of Nine Lessons and Carols Durian season smelling great as Australia’s largest farm gives Perth a whiff-By Matt Brann No Selectors but Sri Lanka picks disputable squad to South Africa-BY CALLISTUS DAVY Dilshani Wasana Mendis volleyball player and athlete par excellence-by Dilwin Mendis Reggie Bartholomeusz the athletic and rugby star-by Althaf Nawaz “KOLOMBA-PAARA” – By Des Kelly KAMALA / කමලා….!!! The Victory Dance eLanka Website Designs Lankan family in distress impresses Aussie community. By Aubrey Joachim Sri Lanka Recipes – Sri Lankan Style Coconut Sambal MEXICO CITY 1968 INFLUENCED THE COURSE OF OLYMPIC HISTORY WITH MAGICAL FEATS-By Rear Admiral Dr Shemal Fernando PhD Quadriplegic Gold Coast spinal doctor is Queensland’s Australian of the Year Kusal Sinhala Movie Dev Tamil Movie Seeking to contact Dr Wijesiri Dantanarayana Dev Tamil Movie Sri Lanka Newspapers eLanka Marriage Proposals Obituary Notices November Click below for events Share This Post Prev JKSB : STOCK MARKET WEEKLY Sri Lanka – 13 November 2020 & Budget 2021 Next STC OBA NSW-ACT online Carol Service 2020 – A Festival Service of Nine Lessons and Carols