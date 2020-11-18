Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 18th Nov – 6th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 18th Nov – 6th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Nov 18, 2020 Posted by In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged , , , ,

eLanka Newsletter – 18th Nov – 6th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

Further Down The Road – Rob Foenander & Keith Potger – by Patrick Ranasinghe

“Vale’ Paul Fernando-Prince of Baila” – By Des Kelly

The Journey of One Neurologist from Sri Lanka to Melbourne – By Tissa Wijeratne, MD

Ron Silva (eLanka member profile)

US Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris’s Key Sri Lankan Tamil Aide-By D.B.S.Jeyaraj

Georgia, Master Chef brings glory to Sri Lanka-BY INDUSARA PATHIRANA

The Nicosia Tragedy – lest such be forgotten-By Capt Elmo Jayawardena

Health & Views November 2nd issue 2020 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Spectacular Ella Gap with awe-inspiring vistas of environs By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Deepavali,the brightest of all festivals

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

Pushpakumara grabs rank of world’s second best bowler-BY DHAMMIKA RATNAWEERA

STC OBA NSW-ACT online Carol Service 2020 – A Festival Service of Nine Lessons and Carols

Durian season smelling great as Australia’s largest farm gives Perth a whiff-By Matt Brann

No Selectors but Sri Lanka picks disputable squad to South Africa-BY CALLISTUS DAVY

Dilshani Wasana Mendis volleyball player and athlete par excellence-by Dilwin Mendis

Reggie Bartholomeusz the athletic and rugby star-by Althaf Nawaz

“KOLOMBA-PAARA” – By Des Kelly

KAMALA / කමලා….!!! The Victory Dance

eLanka Website Designs

Lankan family in distress impresses Aussie community.
By Aubrey Joachim

Sri Lanka Recipes – Sri Lankan Style Coconut Sambal

MEXICO CITY 1968 INFLUENCED THE COURSE OF OLYMPIC HISTORY WITH MAGICAL FEATS-By Rear Admiral Dr Shemal Fernando PhD

Quadriplegic Gold Coast spinal doctor is Queensland’s Australian of the Year

Kusal Sinhala Movie

Dev Tamil Movie

Seeking to contact Dr Wijesiri Dantanarayana

Dev Tamil Movie

Sri Lanka Newspapers

eLanka Marriage Proposals

Obituary Notices
November

Click below for events

eLanka_Donate

Comments are closed.

eLanka