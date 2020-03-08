eLanka Newsletter- March 2020 2nd edition- Sri Lankans in Australia
Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
“Hearts Aflame” Bushfire Fund Raising Event
“ESPECIALLY FOR YOU” – By Des Kelly
“ESPECIALLY FOR YOU” – By Des Kelly
T20 Cricket: Sri Lanka vs West Indies T20 Match Highlights – March 2020
Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Parramatta to visit Sri Lanka
Tamba. A Meditation in the Art of Living
Sri Lanka end T20 World Cup with a win
SRI LANKA NEWS (FEBRUARY 2020) – Compiled by Victor Melder.
Staying Socially Active as You Age-by Harold Gunatillake
Desiderata – A missive by Oscar E V Fernando
Leave a Reply