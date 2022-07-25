Expressions in the Subway-by Noor R. Rahim
For want of something to do or ponder
My eyes stray around the subway coach
There’s nothing of note or topic for search
There’s only the screech of metal that tears the silence asunder
But, you can sure see the expressions on the face of the commuter
Some pleasant, some defiant and a few boorish
It’s just a potpourri of masks that make the dish
But all in all it makes you wonder
Why do some look grumpy and some grumpier?
Yet some with a look of no approach
Unless you wish to seek their wrath
Then go ahead and make the blunder
To find a happy face is so much harder
For the one you seek is not always a cinch
It’s just a baby in its mother’s clutch
Giving you a smile that’s a clincher
Yet expressions show a person’s caliber
It helps to judge, which is which, from the happy to the somber
And is it going to make my day – is your wish/desire
Albeit, you live with it and often makes you just wonder
Noor R. Rahim
August 2002.